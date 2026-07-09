CaptivateIQ Named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Performance Management

SAN FRANCISCO, July 9, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CaptivateIQ, the intelligent sales performance management platform, today announced it has been named a Leader in the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Performance Management (SPM). CaptivateIQ was recognized for its Ability to Execute and Completeness of Vision.

"We believe that being named a Leader in the Gartner Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management validates what our customers have told us from day one: that a unified architecture, purpose-built AI, and a relentless focus on outcomes change what's possible for enterprise revenue teams," said Mark Schopmeyer, co-founder and co-CEO, CaptivateIQ.

The recognition comes as CaptivateIQ continues to deepen its enterprise footprint with more organizations looking to scale, optimize, and modernize their compensation design and sales planning processes. Most recently, the company introduced CaptivateIQ Agents, a portfolio of AI agents purpose-built for every stage of the compensation and sales planning lifecycle, designed to eliminate manual processes and free teams to focus on strategy over execution.

"We consider this acknowledgement from Gartner as a reflection of the work of our team and the trust of every customer who chose CaptivateIQ," added Schopmeyer.

To download a complimentary copy of the 2026 Gartner® Magic Quadrant™ for Sales Performance Management, please visit www.captivateiq.com/resources/spm-magic-quadrant-2026.

Gartner Disclaimer

Gartner, Magic Quadrant for Sales Performance Management, Sandhya Mahadevan, Steve Rietberg, Brian Petty, and Roland Johnson, July 6, 2026

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About CaptivateIQ

CaptivateIQ is rebuilding compensation and sales planning for the age of AI. The platform's AI agents are built directly into SmartGrid, CaptivateIQ's real-time modeling architecture, designing, running, and adapting the systems behind go-to-market execution with the speed and precision today's revenue leaders demand. To learn why CaptivateIQ is the intelligent sales performance management (SPM) platform trusted by industry-leading organizations such as Affirm, Boston Scientific, and Netflix, visit www.captivateiq.com.



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