Captivating Menswear Trends for 2024 from Hive & Colony

Bespoke brand shares tips and tricks for styling this spring and summer

MIAMI, Jan. 30, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- The key to a fashion-forward 2024 is making the season's trends your own. The experts at Hive & Colony, a bespoke menswear brand with showrooms across the country, have predicted the trends to watch this year to give men's wardrobes a fresh and fashionable start.

Stylists are shifting toward neutral highlights and energetic warms, with cultivated pastels at the core of the season's colors. Photo courtesy of Hive & Colony.

Stylists are shifting toward neutral highlights and energetic warms, with cultivated pastels at the core of the season's colors. This theme continues through tailoring and fabric selections, including soft draping, embellished materials, and knitwear. Complementing the subdued palette, expect bold colors and prints to contrast the unique utilitarian yet preppy tailoring choices.

Brittanie Gigler, Head of Product Development and Design at Hive & Colony: "2024 is the year of bold elegance – an exciting juxtaposition. As a bespoke menswear destination, our team at Hive & Colony is eager to collaborate with clients on making these new design trends their own."

All things new may be the focus, but the classics will never go out of style. Hive & Colony can embrace new techniques and styles for clients eager to change direction, while offering dapper classics with an always perfect fit.

"Switching it up is always exciting, and we understand it isn't everyone's preference. Hive & Colony prioritizes the customer's wants and desires to inform their experience – regardless of the season's trends," said Gigler.

The Hive & Colony journey begins with an appointment at one of their 11 showrooms, where an expert stylist walks each customer through the bespoke process. Visit their website to get started.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiveandcolony/.

