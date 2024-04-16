Hive & Colony Seeks to Offer Responsible Suiting Solutions with Innovative Fabrics

Bespoke clothier aims to reduce waste through customization and use of conscious materials

MIAMI, April 16, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- In an era of accelerated fashion, several brands are striving to slow down with a more intentional approach to the materials they use and the processes they implement. Hive & Colony offers more mindful menswear solutions with its environmentally conscious textile offerings and reduced waste through careful customization. In 2024, the brand is prioritizing practices to provide a timeless product with a positive impact.

At its core, Hive & Colony emphasizes quality, long-lasting items in its design and production process. By designing each customer's garments from scratch based on their unique measurements, the brand prevents the waste of unnecessary materials that often come with generic patterns in ready-to-wear fashion.

Kevin Scott, Chief Operating Officer at Hive & Colony: "Bespoke suiting provides our clients with a satisfactory experience because of the immaculate finished product, while also ensuring we are intentional with the materials we use and the impact they have on the planet."

In addition to the bespoke process, Hive & Colony offers textiles carefully selected with the environment in mind. Bamboo, one of the brand's most popular fabrics, is a vegan textile that eliminates waste as it requires very little water and has natural pest resistances mitigating the need for large amounts of pesticides. In 2024, Hive & Colony doubled its 100% Bamboo Collection, making the eco-friendly fabric a key brand offering. Bamboo's breathable, moisture-wicking properties makes it a favorite among customers. In addition, Hive & Colony partners with fabric mills that use recycled materials like hemp and viscose to make their wool fabric stronger and better.

"Our commitment is to provide our customers with an exceptional product they can feel good about purchasing and will have for many years to come. Quality and care is of the utmost importance to us and these are values we will continue to uphold and advance as we grow our selections," said Scott.

The Hive & Colony journey begins with an appointment at one of their 11 showrooms, where an expert stylist walks each customer through the bespoke process.

About Hive & Colony

From the streets of Manhattan to its first showroom in Boston, Hive & Colony has pollinated its vision of redefined menswear from coast to coast. Through the utilization of 1,000+ rich materials and 3D measurement technology, Hive & Colony has tailored a custom shopping experience as unique as it is luxurious. Sophistication is never sacrificed through Hive & Colony's array of hand-crafted Italian accessories or custom suits and tuxedos. To book an individualized experience at a showroom visit hiveandcolony.com or follow on Instagram at @hiveandcolony and on Facebook at https://www.facebook.com/hiveandcolony/.

