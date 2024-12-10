Capture, Celebrate, and Save Big: Reolink's Holiday Deals and #reocap Fun!

LOS ANGELES, Dec. 10, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- This holiday season, Reolink, an innovative leader in intelligent visual technology for the home, is extending warm wishes for a joyful and safe celebration. With heartfelt celebrations and meaningful connections in mind, Reolink now offers exclusive holiday deals of up to 43% off. Let's celebrate the spirit of togetherness while safeguarding homes!

Season's Greetings at Your Doorsteps

Add a festive touch to every visit with Reolink's Holiday-themed quick replies! Whether it's being away from home, welcoming friends, receiving deliveries, or turning away unwanted visitors, Reolink doorbells offer fun and thoughtful quick replies for every situation, spreading warmth and joy while keeping the doorstep secure.

One of the recommendations is Reolink Battery Doorbell, a smart 2K dual-band Wi-Fi doorbell with a full head-to-toe view. This doorbell makes everyday life easier and safer, with crystal-clear video to capture every detail at the front door, two-way audio for convenient conversations, and smart alerts to protect the security of deliveries during this busy holiday season. Now grab this exceptional doorbell at a 34% discount, available for $96.99.

Gifts that Keep Your Loved Ones Safe

Reolink also highlights its top-tier security cameras as ideal Christmas gifts for safeguarding loved ones and homes.

Argus 4 Pro is an advanced 4K battery-powered camera with 180° all-around view. With innovative ColorX technology, it ensures clear and detailed views both day and night. This camera helps monitor the entire yard, offering peace of mind by keeping an eye on the property, even when the home is unoccupied during the holidays. Now available at a 30% discount, stands at $139.99.

E1 Zoom is an indoor 5MP PTZ camera with person/pet detection and auto tracking capability. Whether it's keeping an eye on kids playing in the living room, automatically tracking the movement of a pet as it roams the house, or ensuring everything is secure when family members are away, this camera provides peace of mind. This camera also adds two more features of cry detection and privacy mode, which will available gradually over the next few weeks. Now available at a 43% discount, stands at $55.99.

Join #reocap Fun

Reolink not only offers amazing security camera deals this holiday season but also invites everyone to join the Reocap Challenge on social media from now to 20th December, for a chance to win Reolink's latest innovative cameras.

Capture the magic moments of the holidays with Reolink cameras and just simply share them on social media (Instagram, TikTok, Youtube, X, or Facebook), tag with #reocap.

Celebrate the season, enjoy unbeatable deals at Reolink.com and Amazon, and share unforgettable stories with #reocap today!

About Reolink

Reolink offers smart security solutions for homes and businesses, aiming for a seamless security experience with its wide range of products. Serving millions globally, it provides video surveillance and protection, standing out for its commitment to security technology innovation.

