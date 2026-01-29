CAQH Appoints Melissa Frieswick as Chief Commercial Officer

Marking a new phase of growth as CAQH strengthens how it works with providers, health plans, and partners.

WASHINGTON, Jan. 29, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- CAQH, the data connector at the core of healthcare, today announced the appointment of Melissa Frieswick as its first Chief Commercial Officer. The newly created role reflects CAQH's focus on driving growth and expanding partnerships as health plans, providers, and partners look to get more impact from the data and solutions that support how healthcare operates every day.

"Melissa knows how to lead through growth," said Sarah Ahmad, CEO of CAQH. "She understands how healthcare organizations operate and can turn strategy into results. Her leadership strengthens CAQH's role at the center of healthcare."

In the newly created role, Frieswick will lead CAQH's commercial strategy, focused on driving growth and solutions for providers, health plans, and partners. Her work will align commercial priorities with how healthcare organizations operate, so they can get more impact from CAQH's data and services as the organization continues to grow.

Frieswick brings more than two decades of experience across payer operations and digital health. She spent 13 years at Cigna, working across underwriting, account management, sales, health advocacy, and enterprise strategy, and later led Health and Productivity Consulting for global employers. She went on to hold senior leadership roles at several high-growth healthcare organizations, including as a member of the Virgin Pulse senior leadership team during a period of accelerated growth and as Chief Revenue Officer at Maven during its high-growth phase.

For more than 25 years, CAQH has partnered with providers, health plans, and other stakeholders to improve how essential healthcare information is collected and shared. Today, the organization maintains the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the country, with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data on 75 percent of U.S. covered lives supplied by health plans. Frieswick's appointment highlights the organization's commitment to leveraging its scale for ongoing growth and meaningful impact across the healthcare industry as CAQH enters its next phase of growth.

"CAQH sits at the intersection of scale, trust, and collaboration," said Frieswick. "I'm excited to work with partners across healthcare to strengthen how CAQH supports their goals and helps them achieve more with the data and services they depend on."

Active in healthcare leadership communities, including the Healthcare Businesswomen's Association (HBA), the Fast Company Impact Council, and Women Business Leaders of the U.S. Health Care Industry Foundation (WBL), Frieswick brings a broad industry perspective to CAQH. As the organization enters its next phase of growth, her leadership will support continued progress across healthcare.

About CAQH

CAQH is the trusted data connector at the core of healthcare. For more than 25 years, the organization has powered the industry with the largest and most complete healthcare data foundation in the U.S., with more than 4.8 million provider data records sourced directly from providers and member data on 75% of covered lives supplied by health plans. By improving how essential information flows across the system, CAQH helps healthcare operate more efficiently and with greater confidence. Learn more at CAQH.org.

