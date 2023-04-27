CAR SPACE Secures Seven-Figure Investment and Partnership with HyperNFT to Showcase Exotic Hypercars in Private Office and Social Club Locations

RALEIGH, N.C. , April 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Space, a premier luxury coworking space and private social club, announced today that it has closed a $1.5 million seed capital raise to launch Car Space Raleigh and begin development of Car Space Charlotte and Car Space Charleston. The investment is led by California-based HyperNFT and includes a partnership to display hypercars in Car Space's North Carolina club locations. This round brings Car Space's total funding to approximately $2.7 million.

This investment comes as the Car Space Raleigh location is within two months of grand opening. Car Space has developed a first-of-its-kind concept that combines the best of both worlds: a state-of-the-art coworking and office space and a private social club for car enthusiasts. The club offers a range of exclusive benefits, including a cocktail lounge, hospitality amenities, and access to exclusive events and activities. The investment and partnership will support continued growth into new markets in the US.

"At HyperNFT, we don't settle for the status quo. We seek out and proudly partner with the most innovative and boundary-pushing businesses out there. CAR SPACE has proven to us through their impressive business partnerships and member growth that it is the epitome of what we look for in a partner. We're also thrilled to showcase a selection of our hypercar collection within their exotic car gallery for members and guests in the Carolinas to enjoy. We're not just partners, but true collaborators, working together to bring CAR SPACE's unique vision to many cities across the country. Buckle up, because this partnership is going to be a wild ride!"

- HyperNFT

"This infusion of funds is going to turbocharge our expansion plans and bring our unrivaled concept of blending upscale coworking and a private social club tailored to car aficionados to even more cities. But hold on tight, because there's more. We're revving up the excitement by showcasing some of the most coveted hypercars in the world, straight from the HyperNFT collection, at our Raleigh location. Get ready to enjoy a breathtaking array of Bugattis, Koenigseggs, Paganis, and other vehicles that will take your breath away."

- Dave Younts, Co-Founder & CEO, CAR SPACE

About HyperNFT

HyperNFT is a highly anticipated members-only club that is set to open in Costa Mesa, California. The club is designed to cater exclusively to owners of supercars and hypercars, providing them with a luxurious and exclusive space to store their prized vehicles. The club will offer a range of premium amenities, including a members lounge, storage facility, and more. Members can expect an unparalleled level of service and a unique community of like-minded individuals who share their passion for high-performance automobiles, making HyperNFT a premier destination for hypercar owners in California.

About Car Space, Inc.

Car Space is a leading provider of luxury, flexible workspace in Raleigh, NC, catering to entrepreneurs, small businesses, and freelancers. Along with its professional and productive environment, Car Space offers a full-service cocktail bar, an exotic car gallery, and event space for individual and corporate members to network, host and socialize. The bar is staffed by experienced mixologists who create signature cocktails, while the car gallery showcases rare and exotic cars from around the world. Car Space also provides amenities such as high-speed internet, a state of the art golf simulator and racing simulators, private meeting rooms and a warming kitchen.

SOURCE CAR SPACE