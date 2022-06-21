Car Wash Advisory Partners with Top Industry Leader Eric Harrison

NEW YORK, June 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory is excited to announce its partnership with Eric Harrison as he joins as Chief Financial Officer. Eric has built, owned, and operated four successful car washes. In addition, he's achieved successful exits and sales to both Mister Car Wash and WhiteWater Express, which gives him the hands-on experience to give proper financial advice to those wanting to sell or exit as well.

Eric Harrison's valuable experience will help the Car Wash Advisory team continue to provide people with real investment advice that will help those looking to buy or acquire a car wash.

About Eric Harrison

Eric Harrison is a huge asset to the Car Wash Advisory team and brings years of qualified experience. To add to his experience of owning, operating, and selling car washes, Eric has also had several other successful business ventures.

Eric holds a BBA in Accounting and Computer Information Systems from Ross School of Business and the University of Michigan. Upon graduating, Eric explored other business ventures, such as being a business consultant at Arthur Andersen. Afterward, he moved on to grow and build the RV Chassis Division as Vice President at a publicly-traded company, Lippert Components.

"Eric is not only bringing over twenty years of direct multi-location car wash ownership and operations experience but also brings so much more in joining Car Wash Advisory's Leadership Team. Eric brings an innately matching cultural fit that we are so very excited for and so very fortunate to have with us," said Harry H. Caruso, the CEO and Founder of Car Wash Advisory.

The Car Wash Advisory team benefits greatly by having Eric on the team with his years of expertise. If any client is looking to buy a car wash, needs advice with their transactions, or doesn't know where to start, his leadership and advice will aid them greatly.

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory is the top car wash-focused investment bank, transaction advisor, and broker in the United States. The goal of Car Wash Advisory is to always provide honest, authentic, and professional car wash transaction advice, producing the best results for clients with our experienced investment advisors.

To learn more, please visit www.carwashadvisory.com

