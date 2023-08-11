Car Wash Advisory Represents Ducky's Car Wash on its Sale

News provided by

Car Wash Advisory

11 Aug, 2023, 08:31 ET

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ducky's Car Wash, located in Chicago, Illinois. The CWA team represented Ducky's Car Wash on the transaction. 

Continue Reading
Ducky’s Car Wash
Ducky’s Car Wash

This strategic sale marks a significant milestone for both the seller and the buyer. Ducky's Car Wash has been a cornerstone of the community, providing exceptional service and customer satisfaction for many years. "The transaction represents a win-win situation, with the seller achieving their financial goals and the buyer making a valuable addition to their investment portfolio" says John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at CWA

About Car Wash Advisory
Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com

Media Contact:
Robin Sisk
3322094246
363646@email4pr.com

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory

Also from this source

Summit Wash Holdings Announces 37-Site Platform Acquisitions; CWA Advises Waters Car Wash

Car Wash M&A Transaction Database Debuts to the Public

Explore

More news releases in similar topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.