Car Wash Advisory Represents Ducky's Car Wash on its Sale

MIAMI, Aug. 11, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Car Wash Advisory, LLC ("CWA"), a leading investment banking firm exclusively focused on advising privately-owned car wash businesses, is pleased to announce the successful sale of Ducky's Car Wash, located in Chicago, Illinois. The CWA team represented Ducky's Car Wash on the transaction.

Ducky’s Car Wash

This strategic sale marks a significant milestone for both the seller and the buyer. Ducky's Car Wash has been a cornerstone of the community, providing exceptional service and customer satisfaction for many years. "The transaction represents a win-win situation, with the seller achieving their financial goals and the buyer making a valuable addition to their investment portfolio" says John-Michael Tamburro, Managing Director at CWA

About Car Wash Advisory

Car Wash Advisory is a leading nationwide investment banking and brokerage firm specializing in, and focused solely on, the car wash industry. Founded by CEO Harry Caruso, Car Wash Advisory's team of financial professionals provides sell-side M&A advisory and debt and equity capital raising services to car wash owners and operators across the United States. To learn more or reach out to the CWA team, visit www.carwashadvisory.com

Media Contact:

Robin Sisk

3322094246

363646@email4pr.com

SOURCE Car Wash Advisory