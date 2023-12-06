Cara Conte Named One of Cablefax's Most Powerful Women of the Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 6, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, parent company of family-friendly networks FETV and FMC, announced today that Cara Conte, EVP Affiliate Sales, has been named one of Cablefax's Most Powerful Women of 2023.

"I'm incredibly honored and humbled to receive this recognition from Cablefax alongside such an esteemed group of women leaders," said Conte. "I'm fortunate to have had the opportunity to spend the lion share of my career working in the entertainment industry, and I'm grateful every day for the opportunity to be a part of the talented team at FETV and FMC."

"We are so proud of Cara for this tremendous accomplishment," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Cara's commitment and diligence has played an integral role in the distribution growth of both FETV and FMC. The entire team congratulates her on this well-earned honor."

In 2023, FMC doubled in size, reaching the 25 million household mark with a launch on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, and AT&T U-verse. With Conte's supervision, FMC also successfully renegotiated and renewed distribution deals with other major providers. These accomplishments followed a banner distribution year in 2022 for FETV, which saw the network add more than 13 million households, reaching the 50 million household mark.

About FETV and FMC
Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite and virtual platforms reaching 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930's through the 1980's, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Corporation based in South Bend, Indiana with an office in New York City.

