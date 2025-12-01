FETV to Debut The Carol Burnett Show on January 1st

Iconic Variety Series Kicks Off the New Year

SOUTH BEND, Ind., Dec. 1, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- FETV (Family Entertainment Television), home to beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, announced today that The Carol Burnett Show will debut on the network with a "Ring in the Laughs" New Year's Day marathon. The show will then join the regular schedule on Saturday, January 3rd, airing nightly at 12:50a ET. As with all series on FETV, The Carol Burnett Show will air in its original, uncut format.

"The Carol Burnett Show is perhaps the greatest variety sketch show in television history, and we're thrilled to welcome this iconic series to FETV," said Adam Sumrall, Executive Vice President of FETV and FMC. "Carol Burnett and her remarkable cast created a show that defined an era – one filled with heart, imagination, and laughter."

First premiering in 1967 and running for 11 seasons, The Carol Burnett Show stands as one of television's most influential and decorated variety series. The series earned 25 Primetime Emmy Awards and introduced countless beloved characters and recurring sketches – from "The Family" to "Carol and Sis" to numerous famous movie parodies.

Check https://fetv.tv/ for full listings and times.

