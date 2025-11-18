Family Entertainment Television Names DIRECTV Advertising as its Exclusive Advertising Sales Agent for FETV and FMC

SOUTH BEND, Ind. and NEW YORK, Nov. 18, 2025 /PRNewswire/ -- Family Entertainment Television, parent company of family-friendly networks FETV and FMC, announced today that it has named DIRECTV Advertising as its exclusive advertising sales agent for the commercial inventory on FETV and FMC, effective December 29, 2025.

Under the terms of the representation agreement, DIRECTV Advertising will oversee advertising sales for FETV and FMC across the networks' full national footprint. The relationship leverages DIRECTV's established sales and operational expertise to expand FETV and FMC's footprint in the advertising marketplace.

"This exclusive new relationship marks an exciting new chapter for FETV and FMC," said Drew Sumrall, President and CEO of Family Entertainment Television. "DIRECTV's proven expertise and market access will unlock tremendous value for FETV and FMC, allowing us to do what we do best – deliver family-friendly entertainment to audiences nationwide."

"We're thrilled to represent FETV and FMC, networks that exemplify trusted, brand-safe programming," said Amy Leifer, Chief Advertising Sales Officer for DIRECTV. "Representing these networks across DIRECTV and nationally across other TV providers allows us to create greater opportunities for advertisers while strengthening the connection between quality, family-friendly entertainment and engaged audiences."

FETV (Family Entertainment Television) features popular television series such as Emergency!, Leave It to Beaver, Perry Mason, The Jeffersons, and The Munsters. All series on FETV air in their original, uncut form. According to Nielsen, FETV's average audience in Primetime (7p-12a ET) ranks among the top 40 ad-supported cable networks.

FMC (Family Movie Classics) presents celebrated films the whole family can enjoy. With a monthly rotation of films, FMC's November slate features the "Silver Bells and Silver Screens" holiday special, celebrating timeless Christmas titles including Miracle on 34th Street (1947), Christmas in Connecticut (1945), and Meet Me in St. Louis (1944).

About FETV and FMC

Launched in 2013, FETV is home to a 24-hour schedule of beloved and timeless television series and movies carried across cable, satellite, and virtual platforms, reaching nearly 50 million homes. Launched in 2021, FMC features a 24-hour schedule celebrating the depth and variety of movies from the 1930s through

the 1980s, and is currently available on DIRECTV, DIRECTV Stream, AT&T U-verse, DISH, Xfinity, Frndly, Philo, Mediacom, and altafiber. FETV and FMC are independently owned and operated by Family Broadcasting Company based in South Bend, Indiana, with an office in New York City.

