Caracal Launches New Line of PPE Gloves for Health Care Professionals

DETROIT, March 11, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the health care solutions, recycling services, and distribution space, has added cutting-edge protective gloves to its portfolio of products for health care professionals.

Partnering with leading medical PPE supplier, PRIMED Medical Products, Caracal will now offer two new nitrile examination gloves, Luna and Strata, for medical professionals who need comfortable protective gear designed for precision tasks.

"We are excited to introduce this new line of products designed for the unique needs of medical professionals," said Alan Jones, Caracal Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. "We continually refine our products to better serve our customers, and these gloves use the latest technology to more effectively support medical professionals in their vital work."

Health care workers need personal protective equipment that is comfortable enough to be worn for long hours, yet snug and sensitive enough to accommodate a variety of complex medical tasks. Both varieties of nitrile examination gloves are powder-free, chemotherapy-drug tested, and fentanyl rated.

Both gloves are manufactured using innovative nitrile technology which maintains tactile sensitivity for intricate and precise tasks while maintaining material strength. The motion-enhancing fit conforms to the user's hands, providing exceptional dexterity. Full micro texturing and elevated fingertip texturing enhance the user's grip in both wet and dry conditions or when handling small instruments or performing sensitive tasks.

Caracal Products & Services is proud to partner with PRIMED Medical Products to bring to market protective products that offer the perfect balance of comfort and protection. Based in North America, PRIMED provides a range of comfortable, protective PPE styles designed to meet the diverse needs of clinical teams, with tailored operational solutions geared toward supply chain resilience.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman [email protected]

SOURCE Caracal Products & Services