Caracal Products & Services Congratulates Graduates of Caracal Academy

Fourth class of young entrepreneurs completes intensive leadership training program

DETROIT, Jan. 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leading supplier of goods and services to large businesses and organizations nationwide, is proud to congratulate seven students who have completed training in Caracal Academy, the company's professional mentorship program focused on diverse entrepreneurs. This 10-module virtual program brings together 18- to 25-year-olds from across the country to learn from business leaders about career preparation, financial planning, and other essential skills for professional success.

"We congratulate these outstanding young people on completing an important step toward successful careers," said Charles "Chuck" Ellis, President of Caracal Academy and a retired colonel in the U.S. Marine Corps. "Through this program, Caracal invests in the next generation of entrepreneurs, equipping students with practical, job-ready skills. Our graduates strengthen the talent pipeline nationwide, and we look forward to seeing what they achieve next."

This year's graduating class includes:

Maximus Ankrah, of Dumfries, Virginia, majoring in biology at Virginia Military Institute.

Hannah Arnold, of Brandywine, Maryland, majoring in communications at Towson University.

Tyson Cameron, of Durham, North Carolina, majoring in sociology at Morehouse College.

Noah Jones-Beyene, of Columbus, Ohio, pursuing master's degrees in business administration and sustainability at Chatham University.

Morgan B. Scott, of Birmingham, Alabama, majoring in supply chain management at Howard University.

Justin J. Sparks, of San Antonio, Texas, majoring in dual-degree engineering at Morehouse College.

Jeremiah R. Woods, of Tampa, Florida, majoring in history at Virginia Military Institute.

Throughout the 10 modules of Caracal Academy, subject matter experts in the business community and academia mentor participants in various areas of business and professional development. In engaging small-group settings, aspiring leaders meet virtually to discuss a range of topics such as career readiness, education, personal financial planning, resume writing and interviewing, social media as a career tool, character and ethics, entrepreneurship, and intrapreneurship.

"Caracal Academy has been an awesome experience for me. I've taken a lot of good lessons from our sessions and plan on using them to succeed at school and in my career," said Ankrah. "The leadership is incredibly invested in its mentees. I'm indebted to Caracal Academy and thank Colonel Ellis for his patience, service, and dedication to this cohort."

"Being part of Caracal Academy Cohort 4 pushed me to step into my potential with confidence. The program challenged me to grow, think bigger, and build meaningful connections that will stay with me far beyond the program," said Arnold. "I'm thankful for the guidance and opportunity Caracal Academy provided."

"Being a part of Caracal Academy has been a fantastic and incredibly valuable experience," said Jones-Beyene. "The opportunity to learn from other diverse professionals is something I hadn't previously experienced while attending traditional institutions for school. The combination of mentorship, practical tools, and a supportive community helped me grow both personally and professionally in ways I didn't expect. I am beyond grateful."

Caracal is dedicated to creating meaningful job opportunities and fostering growth in communities that need it most. In addition to Caracal Academy, the company offers two scholarship programs founded on the belief that promising future leaders shouldn't be shut out of development opportunities because they lack financial resources. Named for the parents of Caracal's leadership team, the Charles A. Roberts Scholarship and the Ann E. Lamb Scholarship honor the legacy of past generations by providing support to future business leaders. Since the programs' inception, Caracal has granted $81,500 in scholarships to high school seniors and students enrolled in post-secondary programs. To learn more, visit https://www.caracalcorp.com/about/community-investment/job-creation-mentoring-scholarships/.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Sarah Herschelman at [email protected] .

Media contact: Becky Bergman

[email protected]

SOURCE Caracal Products & Services