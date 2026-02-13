Caracal Supports HIDA's Med Supply Chain Conference

Health care products manufacturer and recycler serves as a sponsor of networking and knowledge-sharing event for medical industry distributors

BALTIMORE, Feb. 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the health care solutions, recycling services, and distribution space, is pleased to serve as a sponsor of the Health Industry Distributors Association (HIDA)'s Med Supply Chain Conference, a professional networking event advancing the resilience of health care product supply chains. The conference will take place from Feb. 11-13, 2026, at the Omni Las Colinas Hotel in Dallas.

"At Caracal, supporting the vital work of health care providers isn't just a priority, it's our purpose," said Alan Jones, Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. "The Med Supply Chain Conference brings the industry together at a critical moment to tackle our biggest challenges, and we're excited to exchange ideas with fellow suppliers and explore the innovations shaping the future of health care."

The Med Supply Chain Conference will feature sessions from industry leaders focused on the latest trends and issues faced by supply chain professionals. Topics will include using AI and machine learning to optimize efficiency, supply and demand alignment, emergency preparedness, stockpile management, and collaborating to accurately forecast demand.

Established in 1902, HIDA is the premier trade association representing distributors serving health care providers. It is focused on equipping members with industry data and insights to achieve an agile, resilient, and innovative medical products supply chain.

Caracal is a leader in the health care supply chain space. In addition to supplying vital PPE needs such as protective gloves for medical professionals, Caracal also is addressing one of the industry's most critical challenges: the millions of tons of waste U.S. hospitals produce each year, most of it non-hazardous.

Because hospitals operate under high regulatory pressure and time constraints, materials such as sterile packaging, wraps, gowns, masks, and other single-use plastics are managed in fast, linear workflows that prioritize safety and efficiency. That often means unused materials that never touched a patient are landfilled or incinerated along with the other waste. This one-way flow generates vast amounts of waste while squandering valuable resources that otherwise could be recovered.

Working closely with health care systems, Caracal Products & Services has developed an innovative program to collect these materials and transform them into plastic pellets. These resin pellets then can be used to make everything from plastic bottles and packaging to furniture and toys.

Caracal is partnering with several health care systems and hospitals, many of which have set ambitious goals to recycle 100% of the disposable materials that previously had been destined for landfills. Caracal has established health care recycling facilities in New York, Baltimore, and Charlotte, North Carolina, and plans to expand into additional locations along the East Coast in the coming years. Learn more here: https://www.caracalcorp.com/services/recycling/healthcare/

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com or contact Sarah Herschelman at [email protected] .

