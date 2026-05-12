DETROIT, May 12, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caracal Products & Services, a leader in the health care solutions, recycling services, and distribution space, is proud to announce that its Strata line of nitrile examination gloves has earned the Greenhealth Approved Seal for meeting sustainability criteria established by health care environmental advocacy organizations Practice Greenhealth and Health Care Without Harm.

Caracal's Strata Glove Earns Greenhealth Approved Seal

"Our mission at Caracal is to meet the evolving demands of our communities in health care and sustainability, and we're proud to say our Strata gloves rise to that challenge," said Alan Jones, Caracal Senior Vice President of Healthcare Solutions. "Designed to be durable and flexible, Strata gloves support medical professionals throughout the realities of modern health care, and with the Greenhealth Approved Seal, they also reflect our commitment to protecting the ecosystems we all depend on."

Products that earn the Greenhealth Approved Seal must be minimally polluting, more energy efficient, and made with safer chemicals. Gloves are reviewed closely to ensure that they meet all FDA requirements as well as Health Care Without Harm's Sustainable Glove standards. They must not contain high concentrations of biocidal chemicals, chlorinated paraffins, dyes and pigments, polyvinyl chloride, powder residue, and other harmful substances. They must be disposable, packaged with recyclable materials, and manufactured under ethical labor conditions.

Caracal's Strata gloves are produced in partnership with leading medical PPE supplier, PRIMED Medical Products. They are designed for medical professionals who need comfortable protective gear designed for precision tasks, and they are powder-free, chemotherapy-drug tested, and fentanyl rated.

The gloves are manufactured using innovative nitrile technology which maintains tactile sensitivity for intricate and precise tasks while maintaining material strength. The motion-enhancing fit conforms to the user's hands, providing exceptional dexterity. Full micro texturing and elevated fingertip texturing enhance the user's grip in both wet and dry conditions or when handling small instruments or performing sensitive tasks.

About Caracal Products & Services: Founded in Detroit, Michigan, in 2004, Caracal is a U.S. based company with a focus on creating jobs and value in the healthcare industry through pioneering products and innovative services. As a sourcing solutions provider, Caracal offers a wide range of high-quality products and value-added services to businesses, government agencies, and educational institutions of all sizes. Caracal has cultivated strong, established partnerships in the healthcare, insurance, and financial services industries. Known for its proactive communication and stable, strategic vendor relationships, Caracal prides itself on living up to the Caracal motto each day: Supplying everything but surprises. For more information about Caracal Products & Services please visit https://www.caracalcorp.com.

Media Contact:

Becky Bergman

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SOURCE Caracal Products & Services