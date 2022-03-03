CARANDO® BRINGS ROBUST FLAVOR TO THE DINNER TABLE WITH ITS NEW SWEET ITALIAN SAUSAGE

Convenient and easy-to-prepare, Carando's flavor-packed Sweet Italian Sausage helps turn a weeknight dinner with family or a weekend gathering with friends into an unforgettable dining experience. The links pair perfectly and effortlessly with a wide range of dishes – from pastas and pizzas to sandwiches and soups – easily making any meal a delicious and memorable occasion. Plus, each link contains 15g of protein per serving, without MSG, artificial flavorings, or colorings.

Carando's Sweet Italian Sausage joins the brand's extensive line-up of dinner sausages, including Mild Toscano Italian Sausage, Hot Sicilian Italian Sausage, Traditional Beer Bratwurst Sausage and Original Crafted Bratwurst Sausage.

"As a leader in classic Italian meats, we're excited to venture further into the category and expand our sausage portfolio to continue to bring the traditional and bold flavors that consumers crave to the table," said Douglas Baldwin, brand manager for Carando at Smithfield Foods. "Carando's new Sweet Italian Sausage offers an enjoyable solution, achieving a simple, easy-to-prepare meal that can make any moment delicious."

Carando's Sweet Italian Sausage is available now at Publix for a suggested retail price of $5.99. For more information and recipe inspiration, please visit www.carando.com.

About Carando

Nearly a century ago, founder Pietro Carando brought the Italian tradition of sausage-making from Torino, Italy, to America. Since then, the authentic Italian deli meats, fresh meatballs and sausages, and grab-n-go options of Carando have tied the name to quality. One taste is all it takes to discover the authentic Italian difference of Carando. For more information, visit www.carando.com or follow us on Facebook (@carandomeats) and Instagram (@carandomeats). Carando is a brand of Smithfield Foods.

About Smithfield Foods, Inc.

Headquartered in Smithfield, Va. since 1936, Smithfield Foods, Inc. is an American food company with agricultural roots and a global reach. With more than 60,000 jobs globally, we are dedicated to producing "Good food. Responsibly®" and serve as one of the world's leading vertically integrated protein companies. We have pioneered sustainability standards for more than two decades, including our industry-leading commitments to become carbon negative in our U.S. company-owned operations and reduce GHG emissions 30 percent across our entire U.S. value chain by 2030. We believe in the power of protein to end food insecurity and have donated hundreds of millions of food servings to our communities. Smithfield boasts a portfolio of high-quality iconic brands, such as Smithfield®, Eckrich® and Nathan's Famous®, among many others. For more information, visit www.smithfieldfoods.com, and connect with us on Facebook, Twitter, LinkedIn and Instagram.

