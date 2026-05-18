Caravel Autism Health Expands Services in the Twin Cities for Young Children on the Spectrum

EAGAN, Minn., May 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, May 19 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 4130 Blackhawk Road, Suite 140, in Eagan, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis therapy.

Using positive reinforcement, ABA therapy helps children with autism build skills – from communication to social interaction – and prepare to succeed in a school environment. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to improve essential skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, ABA therapy, and family support and counseling.

"Caravel's mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "By investing in new clinics for communities like Eagan, we are making it easier for families to find the resources they need. Our autism specialists create customized therapy programs that help each child reach his or her greatest potential."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children is on the autism spectrum. "When we can engage in the early developmental years of a child's life, we're able to provide the highest level of support and deliver the greatest impact," explained Caravel's Clinic Director Erika Odberg, MA, BCBA, LBA. "We're excited to expand our capacity in the Twin Cities area. Our new Eagan clinic means families can now access diagnostic and therapy services more quickly than before."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 658-378-0150 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health