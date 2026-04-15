New Clinic for Young Children with Autism Will Host Grand Opening in the Northland

LIBERTY, Mo. , April 15, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on April 16 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic in the Northland. The clinic, located at 560 Rush Creek Parkway in Liberty, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"Our mission at Caravel is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "Children with autism achieve the best possible outcomes when they begin ABA therapy early in life, but families in the Kansas City metro have struggled to find providers with capacity. We're opening new clinics to close that gap and deliver high-quality diagnostic evaluation and therapy services where they're critically needed."

"Families shouldn't have to wait months or years to get answers and support," said Caravel's Clinic Director Sara Scheible, M.S., BCBA, LBA. "By adding new clinics, we're eliminating the backlog and removing barriers to accessing care."

Caravel now has two clinics serving families across Kansas City metro from its locations in Liberty and Shawnee. Miller added that the company will open additional clinics in Olathe and Kansas City South this summer. Parents of young children and others with questions about autism diagnosis and ABA therapy are invited to call 816-290-7119 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health