New Autism Therapy Clinic for Young Children Opens its Doors in Sheboygan Falls

SHEBOYGAN, Wis., April 20, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on Tuesday, April 21 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic. The clinic, located at 3103 Weeden Creek Road in Sheboygan, is staffed by childhood autism experts who specialize in Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy.

ABA therapy uses positive reinforcement to help children with autism improve a wide range of skills including communication and social skills. The effectiveness of ABA therapy is recognized by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.

The clinic features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them. Caravel offers a full range of services including diagnostic evaluation, therapy, family support, and counseling.

"At Caravel, our mission is to change lives," explained CEO Mike Miller. "We're investing in communities like Sheboygan to bring new resources for local families. Our clinics offer early screening and diagnosis. Our specialists design customized ABA therapy programs that help each child in our care reach his or her greatest potential. We're excited to be adding another resource for Wisconsin families."

According to the CDC's latest estimate, one in 31 children is on the autism spectrum. "For a child on the spectrum, the best possible scenario is connecting with a high-quality ABA therapy program during the early developmental years," explained Caravel's Clinic Director Giovanna Safina, M.Ed. BCBA, LBA. "When we can use the power of early intervention, we can help children with autism live happier, independent lives."

For more information about autism services for children or employment opportunities with Caravel, call 920-605-9196 or visit caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health