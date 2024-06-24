Caravel Autism Health Opens Another Therapy Clinic for Children in the Quad Cities

BETTENDORF, Iowa, June 24, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting ceremony on Tuesday, June 25 to celebrate the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic for families in the Quad Cities. Caravel's team of childhood autism specialists has been improving outcomes for children with autism since 2009.

The new clinic, located at 4505 Utica Ridge Road in Bettendorf, offers a comprehensive range of services including diagnosis, customized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy, and family support and counseling. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build communication and social skills. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 36 children is on the autism spectrum.

"Too many families lack access to high-quality autism services," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "We've made a commitment to investing in new clinics and bringing expert providers into places where families have struggled to find care. ABA therapy changes lives by helping children who are on the spectrum achieve the best possible outcomes. We're excited to be opening the doors to another clinic for families in the Quad Cities."

"Early diagnosis and therapy is key," explained Kristin Lubbers, BCBA, LBA. Lubbers is Caravel's clinic director and a lifelong Bettendorf resident. "When we're able to begin ABA therapy at a young age, we give that child the greatest opportunity to reach his or her full potential." The Bettendorf location is the seventh clinic that Caravel has created in Iowa since 2021.

Lubbers and her team at Caravel's Bettendorf clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 563-202-2152 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

