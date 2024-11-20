Caravel Autism Health Opens New Clinic for Families in Waukesha and Washington Counties

MENOMONEE FALLS, Wis., Nov. 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health, a leader in the diagnosis and treatment of young children on the autism spectrum, is hosting a ribbon-cutting on November 21. The event celebrates the grand opening of a new, state-of-the-art autism therapy clinic that expands access to high-quality services for families across the Milwaukee metropolitan area. Caravel's new clinic, located at 9201 Water Tower Place in Menomonee Falls, features colorful, sensory-friendly spaces where children work one-on-one with therapists to build skills, develop confidence, and learn to connect with the world around them.

Caravel's autism experts create customized Applied Behavior Analysis (ABA) therapy plans for each child in their care. ABA uses positive reinforcement to help young children build communication and social skills. ABA is recognized as the most effective treatment for children with autism by the American Academy of Pediatrics and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention. One in 36 children is on the autism spectrum. In addition to customized ABA therapy, Caravel provides diagnostic services along with family support and counseling.

"Caravel has been improving outcomes for Wisconsin children for 15 years," explained Caravel CEO Mike Miller. "We're committed to investing in new clinics to bring autism specialists into communities where families have struggled to find expert care. ABA therapy changes lives, and we're excited to open the doors to another clinic to help children across Waukesha and Washington Counties."

"The best possible scenario for a child with autism is having access to a high-quality ABA therapy program at a young age," explained clinic director Joline Mutz, MA, BCBA, LBA. "Early access gives them the greatest opportunity to reach their full potential." Mutz and her team at Caravel's new clinic are currently enrolling new clients for evaluation and treatment. For information or to schedule an appointment, call 262-600-2680 or visit www.caravelautism.com.

About Caravel Autism Health

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been committed to helping families navigate the challenges of autism and providing leadership that creates better outcomes. Our team of clinical experts specializes in evaluation, diagnosis, and therapy for young children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

SOURCE Caravel Autism Health