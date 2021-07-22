Caravel Autism Health Welcomes New Board Member

CHICAGO, July 22, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- Caravel Autism Health announced today the expansion of its board of directors with the addition of Michelle Wright. Caravel has focused on targeted industry experience as well as increasing board diversity and adding a parent's perspective. Wright will provide important expertise in Caravel's pursuit of providing the highest quality, data-driven therapy and shaping the future of autism treatment.

"We are pleased to welcome Michelle as our board's newest member," said Mike Miller, Chief Executive Officer for Caravel. "Her extensive healthcare leadership experience will accelerate the focus on our people and investments in technology to lead the industry in the development of outcome data to improve quality."

Wright was with CareFirst BlueCross BlueShield for more than 20 years and served as Chief Human Resources Officer and a product executive. In addition, she led diversity and equity initiatives during her tenure. Most recently, she has been a consultant to healthcare companies with an emphasis on strategy and clinician services as well as talent management and alignment. As a community advocate, Wright has been deeply involved with United Way of Central Maryland, where she leads the Women United Executive Council and serves on the Investment Committee. She was appointed by the Maryland Governor to the State Workforce Development Board. She also served as Vice Chair for Service Coordination, Inc., a non-profit case manager for adults with disabilities.

"It's truly an honor to join Caravel's board," said Wright. "Behavioral health is close to my heart, and I am impressed with their mission-focus and commitment to the quality of treatment. They are making investments in their clinical team and the technology aimed at improving quality, access, and outcomes for the families they serve. Going forward I'll be pleased to add my experience to the board of directors at Caravel as both a healthcare leader and parent of a child on the autism spectrum."

About Caravel

Since 2009, Caravel Autism Health has been devoted to helping families navigate the challenges of childhood autism. Our team of clinical experts specializes in the evaluation, diagnosis, and treatment of children on the autism spectrum. Caravel's research-based and data-driven programs are designed to provide better outcomes that help children with autism reshape their development and embrace new ways of interacting with the world.

