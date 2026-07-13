Caraway Expands Retail Presence with Walmart Launch

The Modern Home Company is now available in more than 500 Walmart stores

NEW YORK, July 13, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Caraway, the modern home brand redefining non-toxic kitchenware and home essentials, today announced its largest retail expansion to date with a launch at Walmart stores across the country. Beginning this month, Caraway's bestselling cookware and kitchen essentials will be available in more than 500 Walmart stores, expanding access to same-day delivery for approximately 50% of the U.S. population, as well as on Walmart.com and Walmart Marketplace.

The launch marks a significant step in Caraway's continued omnichannel growth, bringing the brand to one of the country's largest retailers while making its products more accessible than ever before. Since launching online in 2019, Caraway has expanded into leading retail partners, focusing on helping more than 2.5M households discover thoughtfully designed kitchen essentials made with carefully considered materials.

"From the beginning, our goal has been simple: make thoughtfully designed kitchen products available to as many people as possible," said Jordan Nathan, Founder and CEO of Caraway. "Partnering with Walmart allows us to reach millions of families where they already shop, and with same-day delivery now available to roughly half the country, it's easier than ever to bring Caraway into your home. This is an exciting milestone for our brand and another step toward making better kitchen products more accessible."

The Walmart assortment includes a curated selection of Caraway's bestselling cookware and kitchen essentials, bringing together elevated design, everyday performance, and the quality customers expect from Caraway. The launch also reflects Walmart's continued focus on bringing more premium, design-forward brands to its customers.

"As we continue to evolve and elevate our assortment to meet the needs of our customers, we're excited to bring Caraway to our cookware lineup," said Danielle Lyman, Vice President, Cook and Dine, Walmart U.S. "Our customers appreciate design and quality craftsmanship. Together, we can make Caraway's premium cookware more accessible to families through the convenience and everyday value Walmart is known for."

Caraway products are now available at participating Walmart stores, on Walmart.com, and through Walmart Marketplace.

About Caraway

Caraway Home is on a mission to raise the standards of what we bring into our homes through non-toxic, design-forward essentials. Since launching its category-defining cookware in 2019, Caraway has grown into a leading name in the modern home, serving more than 2.5 million customers. The brand now spans multiple categories, including cookware, bakeware, prepware, food storage, barware, and home organization, bringing a cohesive approach to every corner of the home.

With over 200,000 five-star reviews and more than 400 patents issued and pending worldwide, Caraway continues to set a new standard for thoughtfully made home essentials. Caraway is available at CarawayHome.com, Amazon, and national retailers, including Macy's, The Container Store, Target, Walmart, and more.

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SOURCE Caraway