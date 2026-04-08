Carbliss Founders Adam and Amanda Kroener to Headline Sheboygan County Innovation Series at Road America

PLYMOUTH, Wis., April 8, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- The Sheboygan County Innovation Council will host a FREE to the public evening of entrepreneurship, innovation, and community as Carbliss founders Adam Kroener and Amanda Kroener take the stage at Road America on April 24.

Held at the Road America Tufte Center, the event is part of the organization's annual Innovation Speaker Series and is not only free, it is also open to all ages.

Carbliss x La Macchia WRL Racecar

Adam and Amanda Kroener, CoFounders of Carbliss, one of the fastest growing beverage brands in the United States, will share the real story behind their entrepreneurial journey. Founded and still proudly operated in Sheboygan County, Carbliss is rooted in hard work, grit, and community.

Attendees can expect an honest conversation about building a business from the ground up, the wins, the challenges, and the lessons learned along the way.

"This is about giving back to the community that supported us from the beginning," said Adam Kroener, CEO of Carbliss. "We're excited to share what we've learned and connect with people who are building something of their own."

The event offers more than just insight into entrepreneurship. Guests will have the opportunity to experience the Carbliss brand firsthand, including:

Complimentary Carbliss beverages for attendees

Exclusive "Flawliss ® " giveaways

" giveaways A chance to view the Carbliss co-sponsored WRL race car onsite for photos. The car is co-sponsored with car owner, La Macchia Group.

Adding to the unique experience, the event coincides with a race weekend at Road America, where Adam Kroener and team (managed by the local company Forty 48 Competition) will compete in a 15 hour (8+7) endurance race as part of the WRL series.

"This event brings together business, community, and a shared passion for building something meaningful," said Amanda Kroener. "We're looking forward to an evening of connection and conversation."

Register to secure your spot: https://sheboygancountyedc.formstack.com/forms/innovation_speaker_series_an_evening_with_amanda_adam_kroener

About Carbliss

Carbliss is a Wisconsin based, woman and veteran owned company, premium ready to drink cocktail brand founded by Adam and Amanda Kroener. Known for its zero carb, zero sugar, and gluten free offerings, Carbliss has rapidly grown into a nationally recognized brand, driven by a commitment to quality, transparency, and innovation.

About the Sheboygan County Innovation Council

The Sheboygan County Innovation Council is dedicated to fostering entrepreneurship, supporting local business growth, and building a thriving innovation ecosystem throughout the region. Through events like the Innovation Speaker Series, the organization connects leaders, founders, and community members to inspire and accelerate economic development.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails