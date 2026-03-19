Carbliss Launches New Malt 19.2 oz Single-Serve Cans Following Successful Iowa Test Market

Four bold flavors expand the rapidly growing brand's presence in the convenience channel.

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 19, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss, the premium ready to drink cocktail brand recognized as the #1 fastest growing food and beverage company on the Inc. 5000 list, today announced the expansion of its 19.2 oz single-serve malt-based Carbliss cans, following a successful test market in Iowa that demonstrated strong consumer demand for the larger grab-and-go format.

Carbliss Malt 19.2

The new 19.2 oz cans are designed to meet the growing demand for flavor forward choices in the convenience retail channel giving consumers the addition of a 19.2 oz single-serve can along with Carbliss 4 packs and 8 packs.

After launching our 19.2 oz malt-based cans in Iowa, as a test market, Carbliss saw strong early performance and consumer adoption, validating the opportunity to expand the product into additional markets.

"We want to provide our consumers the ability to purchase Carbliss in the channel and package that they prefer" said Scott Godwin, Vice President of Strategic Accounts. "There has been a tremendous amount of excitement around the launch of the 19.2's by our consumers, retailers and wholesalers. "We're focused on delivering best-in-class product and support, expanding availability, and building long term, sustainable growth for Carbliss."

Building on the success of the Iowa launch, Carbliss will now expand the 19.2 oz format across several Midwest markets including: Iowa, Wisconsin, South Dakota, Nebraska, Illinois, Michigan and Ohio.

The expanded lineup will feature four bold new flavors created specifically for the larger single-serve format: Cherry Limeade, Arctic Blue Raspberry, Black Cherry and Kiwi Strawberry.

The launch reflects Carbliss' continued focus on meeting consumers where they shop, particularly within the rapidly growing convenience channel where single-serve beverages are a major driver of growth.

Since its founding, Carbliss has rapidly expanded across the United States through strategic market launches, strong distributor partnerships, and consumer demand for premium ready to drink cocktails that deliver bold flavor without compromise.

The new 19.2 oz Carbliss malt cans will begin appearing in convenience retailers accounts across the launch states in the coming weeks. Read more: https://carblisscocktails.com/

About Carbliss

Carbliss is a premium ready-to-drink cocktail brand known for delivering bold flavor without compromise. Founded in Wisconsin by husband-and-wife entrepreneurs Adam and Amanda Kroener, Carbliss has grown rapidly through a focus on innovation, disciplined execution, and strong distributor partnerships. The brand was named the #1 fastest growing food and beverage company on the Inc. 5000 list, reflecting its continued expansion across markets throughout the United States.

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails