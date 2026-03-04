Carbliss Starts 2026 Off Strong: Expands Footprint with Launch into New York and Georgia

PLYMOUTH, Wis., March 4, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss the Premium Ready to Drink Cocktail brand known for its full flavor taste with zero carbs and zero sugar, announced today its official launch into two new states: New York and Georgia. The February expansion marks another major milestone in the company's rapid national growth strategy.

With distribution now live across key markets in both states, Carbliss continues its disciplined, execution first expansion model, partnering with top tier distributors and focusing on long term brand building at the local level.

"Strong launches matter," said Adam Kroener, CoFounder and CEO of Carbliss. "What matters more is sustainable execution. We don't enter states casually. We build them with the right partners, the right people, and a long term mindset."

Carbliss has earned national recognition as the #1 fastest growing food and beverage company on the Inc. 5000 list of privately owned companies and continues to scale through a boots on the ground approach that prioritizes strong distributor relationships and in market support.

The expansion into New York opens the brand to one of the largest beverage markets in the country, while Georgia provides strategic growth across the Southeast region. Both launches reflect Carbliss' continued focus on measured, high impact expansion.

Founded by Adam and Amanda Kroener, Carbliss was built with a commitment to quality, culture, and operational excellence. Each 12 oz. can delivers a full flavor premium cocktail experience at 100 calories, zero carbs, zero sugar and gluten free.

Consumers in New York and Georgia can now find Carbliss at select retailers, restaurants, and on premise locations.

For more information or to find Carbliss near you, visit www.drinkcarbliss.com

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails