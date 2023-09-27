Carbliss Hand Crafted Premium Cocktails Introduces the First Full-Flavor Ready-to-Drink (RTD) Mixed Pack Offering Three Types of Spirits

News provided by

Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

27 Sep, 2023, 10:30 ET

Zero Carbs, Zero Sugars, and only 100 calories per can with four tequila cocktails, two vodka cocktails, and two rum cocktails

PLYMOUTH, Wis., Sept. 27, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbliss Hand Crafted Premium Cocktails, the popular guilt-free beverage introduces four new mouth-watering flavors to their zero carb, zero sugar, low-calorie line-up. Imagined by a Wisconsin husband and wife duo unwilling to sacrifice flavor for dull diet-friendly cocktails, the brand's introduction of Moscow Mule (Vodka), Mojito (Rum), Strawberry Margarita (Tequila), and Paloma (Tequila) are four more flavors that make Carbliss the obvious choice your next get-together. 

The NEW Carbliss Cocktail Collection Pack featuring; Moscow Mule, Mojito, Strawberry Margarita, and Paloma.
While other brands are populating store shelves with new flavors, they are often loaded with sugar, high carbs, and full of calories. Carbliss saw this as an opportunity, to bring consumers a full-flavor premium cocktail without those unnecessary additions. They set themselves apart, becoming the first to offer bar-crafted beverages in a ready-to-drink can with an impressive nutrition panel.

Adam Kroener, CEO of Carbliss reflects on the process that the company endured to create its newest variety pack. "We did all this while also including three different distilled spirits in the pack; vodka, tequila, and rum," said Kroener, CEO of Carbliss. "The products have a perfect balance of complexity, expected flavors, and limited carbonation to have the flavors dance around your tongue."

The development of the four new flavors involved much complexity with the formulation and the time taken to achieve the best flavor. "We know it was worth it to continue to give our customers and consumers alike a full flavor experience without forcing your belt open a few more notches," said Kroener, CEO of Carbliss.

Carbliss, a Wisconsin-based company has continued to grow, seeking an opportunity for expansion as seen with the newest release by introducing more spirits and flavors. The company has seen significant success outside of its home state Wisconsin, being named the number two canned cocktail in Minnesota and only finished being fully distributed in the state this February. Much success has been seen throughout Iowa as Carbliss is distributed only throughout 80% and is named the number two canned cocktail in Iowa. Carbliss is only sold to seven percent of the nation's population and is ranked #10 in the RTD category nationally. The following statistics highlight Carbliss's continued success:

  • #1 in Growth vs. Year Ago: Carbliss has secured the top position in terms of growth compared to the same period last year, surpassing all competitors.
  • 8X Category Leader: In addition to being the fastest-growing RTD brand, Carbliss outpaces its closest competitor, High Noon, by a significant margin.
  • #3 in Dollars Per Point of Distribution: Carbliss ranks third in terms of revenue generated per distribution point.

These statistics reflect Carbliss's commitment to excellence in the RTD market. The company's growth, leadership, and efficiency in distribution are evident in these outstanding results.

To learn more about the release of Carbliss's new variety pack and where to purchase, visit https://drinkcarbliss.com/ and follow the brand on Facebook and Instagram @drinkcarbliss to stay updated.

About Carbliss Hand Crafted Premium Cocktails
Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails, launched in September 2019 by Wisconsin couple Adam and Amanda Kroener had a proposition, to create a diet-friendly cocktail that still maintained flavor. Carbliss, a ready-to-drink premium cocktail contains zero carbs, zero sugar and only 100 calories per can while retaining a five-percent ABV and is gluten-free. Carbliss is a Wisconsin-based company with manufacturing and canning facilities in Wisconsin, Iowa, and Ohio. Carbliss can be found in the following ten states; Wisconsin, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, North Dakota, South Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Louisiana, and Arkansas.

Carbliss established itself as premium because we aren't a malt-based beverage but instead made with distilled spirits, with the use of our proprietary blend of vodka that is corn-based. Carbliss offers an alternative to a typical alcoholic seltzer containing a low volume of carbonation and a beverage full of flavor.

FOR MORE INFORMATION CONTACT:                   

Elly Udovich, Carbliss

Email: [email protected]

SOURCE Carbliss Premium Hand Crafted Cocktails

