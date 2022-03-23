Carbon Management Platform nZero Partners with Second Nature to Help the Higher Education Sector Reach Net-Zero

Second Nature can now offer nZero as a partner to the hundreds of campuses in its network to assist with carbon tracking to reach net-zero

RENO, Nev., March 23, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- nZero, the 24/7 carbon management platform that tracks and operationalizes energy, financial and greenhouse gas emissions data to help organizations reach climate change goals, today announced a partnership with Second Nature, an NGO whose mission it is to accelerate climate action in, and through, higher education. With hundreds of campuses in its network, Second Nature works with thousands of faculty members and senior leaders to make the principles of sustainability fundamental to every aspect of higher education. As an affiliate partner for Second Nature, nZero will present its carbon management solution to schools within Second Nature's Climate Leadership Network and help campus leadership better track and manage their carbon emissions data to build a more strategic roadmap to achieve net-zero and other climate action goals.

Second Nature

400+ members of the Climate Leadership Network have committed to carbon neutrality, but the higher education sector still faces a challenge in reaching that goal with limited financial and employee resources. Thanks to its unique 24/7 tracking approach and best-in-class reporting capabilities, nZero can help colleges and universities attain net-zero by collecting more accurate emissions data that identifies tangible opportunities for improvement which saves significant time and financial resources when compared to manual data collection.

"Second Nature has already made great strides in inspiring the higher education community to lower carbon emissions, and through our partnership with Second Nature, we're committed to helping campuses take their efforts even further," said Adam Kramer, CEO of nZero. "We're confident that nZero will prove an invaluable resource to help campuses better manage and track their carbon emissions on the path to net-zero."

"Time and time again, we've heard the adage 'you can't manage what you can't measure'. We're proud that campuses in the Climate Leadership Network have taken great leadership initiative toward carbon neutrality and resilience," stated Bridget Flynn, Climate Programs Manager at Second Nature. "We often hear that schools are looking for more robust tools to assist in their climate progress and we know that the partnership with nZero equips campuses with greater understanding of all three emissions scopes in order to uncover new insights and reduce emissions and excess spending."

nZero is now gathering a limited number of higher education campuses to form the company's inaugural Higher Education Launch Cohort (HELC), a group that will participate in monthly collaboration meetings to accelerate the onboarding of the platform and share feedback about the features that are most important to their institution and the unique challenges of the higher education sector.

To kick off the partnership, nZero is proud to be a Summit Sponsor for the 2022 Higher Education Climate Leadership Summit taking place virtually April 5-8, 2022. To learn more about nZero, please visit https://nzero.com/ and to get involved with Second Nature, please visit https://secondnature.org/ .

About nZero

nZero is a 24/7 climate management platform that gives companies, cities and communities the accurate emissions data they need to reach net zero and make smart decisions that benefit the health of the planet. Unlike other carbon management offerings who rely on third-party data and opaque averages, nZero gathers accurate, first-party, contextual data into a comprehensive view, making it simple for organizations to pinpoint energy opportunities within their operations, easily implement carbon reduction actions, and spend smarter along the way.

About Second Nature

Second Nature is committed to accelerating climate action in, and through, higher education. They do this by mobilizing a diverse array of higher education institutions to act on bold climate commitments, to scale campus climate initiatives, and to create innovative climate solutions. Second Nature aligns, amplifies, and bridges the sector's efforts with other global leaders to advance urgent climate priorities. secondnature.org

SOURCE nZero