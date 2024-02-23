Carbon Unveils Dental Lab Automation Tools with the Launch of its Revolutionary Automatic Operation Suite at Lab Day Chicago 2024

The suite of solutions includes AO Backpack, AO Polishing Cassette, and Automatic Print Preparation to further drive lab efficiency

REDWOOD CITY, Calif., Feb. 23, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Today at Lab Day Chicago, Carbon, a leading product development and manufacturing technology company, announced its Automatic Operation (AO) suite of solutions designed to transform the landscape of dental lab automation. The innovative suite of automation solutions is designed to specifically meet the needs of dental labs, setting a new standard in lab automation and efficiency. By integrating the AO suite into workflows, labs not only benefit from Carbon's unmatched efficiency and precision but also greatly reduce print turnover times and processing labor.

"The launch of our Automatic Operation suite marks a pivotal step on our journey to elevate the dental lab industry," said Phil DeSimone, CEO and Co-Founder. "These innovative solutions embody our ongoing mission to deliver technology that not only meets the current needs of labs but is built on the idea of continued innovation across the additive manufacturing industry."

The first solutions available within the AO suite will be:

  • Automatic Print Preparation: A pivotal tool in Carbon's software suite, it automates the end-to-end process of preparing model print projects, with the ability to significantly save time and reduce labor. This tool is available to be paired with other products in the AO suite, or on its own with other Carbon hardware.
  • AO Backpack: A groundbreaking addition to Carbon printers that automates the printing and part removal process, for up to 14 hours, enabling overnight production and reducing the labor required to operate the M3 printer. With a print turnover of under 5 minutes, this matches some of the best human-staffed print turnover times seen on Carbon printers.
  • AO Polishing Cassette: Carbon's polishing cassette, which utilizes advanced light scattering technology, enables automated surface smoothing to achieve glossy surfaces without manual polishing. This enhances the print quality of Carbon-printed dental appliances and reduces post-processing time after printing.

Carbon's AO suite is a leap forward in advanced dental lab technology, emphasizing efficiency, reliability, and scalability. The suite is designed to seamlessly integrate into various lab environments, underscoring Carbon's commitment to innovation and customer-centric solutions.

For more information about Carbon's Automatic Operation Suite and its components, visit www.carbon3d.com or contact your local Carbon representative.

About Carbon
Carbon is a 3D printing technology company helping businesses to develop better products and bring them to market in less time. The Carbon DLS™ process combines versatile printers, advanced software, and best-in-class materials to deliver functional parts with end-use performance and aesthetics, helping engineers and designers to create products that outperform expectations. From prototyping and low-volume production to production-at-scale, global organizations use the Carbon process to create a wide range of functional end-use parts and print them reliably wherever and whenever they need them through Carbon's production network partners. Carbon is a venture-backed company headquartered in Redwood City, CA. To learn more, follow Carbon on Twitter, LinkedIn and Facebook.

