Carbyne and Bosch agree to bridge data from vehicles to emergency services in Latin America

The service will first become available in Mexico

NEW YORK, March 23, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the global leader in public safety communications, and Bosch Service Solutions, a leading international provider of technology-based services, agree on a strategic partnership to provide enhanced eCall capabilities to Bosch clients in Latin America.

Under the partnership, Carbyne will integrate its advanced emergency response platform with Bosch's telematics system to provide a seamless emergency response experience for Bosch customers. The collaboration will enable Bosch customers in covered areas to automatically send critical information, including location, vehicle model and number, and direction of travel, to emergency services in the event of an accident or other emergency

It is critical to provide an accurate response within a short time frame as every minute an accident remains on the road increases the likelihood of a second incident by 2.5%. Considering that car accidents are the leading cause of death among young adults worldwide, this is a matter of utmost importance. Fortunately, the implementation of Carbyne technology in emergency call centers has reduced processing times by 50% and operational costs by 20%, leading to improved outcomes and better utilization of resources.

"We are excited to partner with Bosch Service Solutions to bring advanced emergency response capabilities to their customers in Latin America," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "Our technology will help Bosch customers in the region to receive faster and more accurate emergency response services, saving lives and reducing the potentially tragic impact of accidents." Elichai added Carbyne would offer this service at no cost for any government agency in the region.

"Bosch Service Solutions is committed to providing digitalized mobility services that enhance safety, security and convenience in and outside of vehicles," said Stefan Gross, Head of Mobility Services at Bosch Service Solutions. "This partnership with Carbyne will allow us to offer an integrated eCall solution that ensures our customers receive the best possible emergency response experience."

Carbyne's emergency response platform is a leading solution used by public safety agencies around the world, enabling faster and more accurate emergency response through real-time communication, location sharing, and an array of AI and NLP-based capabilities. The company's patented technologies allow for advanced features such as live video streaming and intelligent call routing.

Initially, the Carbyne and Bosch partnership will be introduced in several Latin American countries, with plans to extend the service to other regions in the future. Carbyne looks forward to extending this service to other companies with the goal of making additional relevant data accessible to emergency services in times of emergency.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native, mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately improve the entire dispatch function. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

About Bosch Service Solutions

Bosch Service Solutions is a leading international provider of technology-based services with around 10,000 associates worldwide (as of April 1, 2022). Since 1986, the Bosch division has been developing high-quality, integrated service solutions for companies in the automotive, logistics, and pharmaceutical industries, as well as communications technology. Bosch Service Solutions provides its services in up to 53 countries and in more than 40 languages. The company aims to make life safer, more comfortable and more efficient. In addition to personal service by qualified employees, the service provider relies on the latest technologies such as the Internet of Things (IoT) and automation. It also has extensive expertise in alarm and emergency call management and offers services that meet the highest safety and quality standards. More information: www.boschservicesolutions.com, www.Bosch-ecall.de, www.Bosch-Secure-Truck-Parking.de

About Bosch Mexico

Bosch has been present in Mexico since 1955. Bosch Group has expanded the number of subsidiaries in the country to 14 locations. Bosch Mexico reached total net sales of 2.9 billion dollars (60 billion pesos) during 2021. Bosch employs more than 17,000 associates nationwide. Today, all four Bosch business sectors (Mobility Solutions, Industrial Technology, Consumer Goods, and Energy and Building Technology) have operations in the country. Bosch improves quality of life worldwide with products and services that are innovative. In short, Bosch creates technology that is "Invented for life."

SOURCE Carbyne