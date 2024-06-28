CARBYNE AND EXACOM INTEGRATE CLOUD-NATIVE SOLUTIONS, MODERNIZING 9-1-1

NEW YORK, June 28, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, has announced a strategic partnership with Exacom, which pioneered the first cloud-native logging recorder suite for public safety. With this collaboration, Carbyne's APEX call handling solution integrates with Exacom's HindSight multimedia recording platform through Carbyne's robust Data API and NENA's i3 protocol to enable seamless recording.

Leveraging the power of AWS (Amazon Web Services), both Carbyne and Exacom are committed to delivering state-of-the-art, cloud-native solutions designed to revolutionize public safety communications. The integration will allow emergency response teams to benefit from more reliable, scalable, and secure logging and recording capabilities, helping capture critical data.

Benefits of Cloud-Native Software for Public Safety:

Scalability : Cloud-native platforms can easily scale up or down based on demand, providing consistent performance even during peak times.

: Cloud-native platforms can easily scale up or down based on demand, providing consistent performance even during peak times. Reliability : Enhanced uptime and disaster recovery capabilities minimize the risk of data loss, crucial for emergency response operations.

: Enhanced uptime and disaster recovery capabilities minimize the risk of data loss, crucial for emergency response operations. Security : Advanced security measures inherent in AWS infrastructure help protect sensitive data from cyber threats.

: Advanced security measures inherent in AWS infrastructure help protect sensitive data from cyber threats. Flexibility : Cloud-native solutions enable seamless updates and integrations, keeping public safety systems current with the latest technological advancements.

: Cloud-native solutions enable seamless updates and integrations, keeping public safety systems current with the latest technological advancements. Cost Efficiency: The reduced need for physical infrastructure and maintenance lowers operational costs, allowing more budget allocation to critical resources.

Through this partnership, Carbyne and Exacom are poised to raise the customer value bar in the public safety sector.

"We're excited to work with Exacom to bring innovative solutions to emergency response teams," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne's CEO. "Our integration with Exacom's logging and recording capabilities will significantly enhance the effectiveness of public safety agencies, ensuring they have the best tools at their disposal."

Exacom CEO Al Brisard added, "Our collaboration with Carbyne underscores our mutual commitment to leveraging cutting-edge technologies to deliver greater value to our public safety customers. Partnerships like this one are key to rethinking what is possible through innovation."

This partnership marks a significant step forward in the mission to provide more efficient and effective emergency response solutions. Both Carbyne and Exacom look forward to a future of ongoing innovation and industry collaboration.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

SOURCE Carbyne