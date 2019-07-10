Carbyne and Google Now Providing Android Emergency Location Service (ELS) to 911 Call Centers in Mexico

MEXICO CITY, July 10, 2019 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a leader in public safety communications, announced today that it has partnered with Google™, to offer advanced mobile location to emergency communications centers (ECCs) throughout Mexico. Carbyne will provide Google's Android ELS (Emergency Location Service) in real time from emergency calls made on Android™ devices. Deployment for any ECC in the country won't require any integration, with Carbyne providing numerous options for connection to their secure ELS Gateway once an ECC is approved. The Carbyne automated platform, requiring no human interaction, has the potential to save thousands of lives each year throughout Mexico.

Carbyne technology operating in the Estado de Mexico Emergency Communications Center (PRNewsfoto/Carbyne)

Current public safety communications infrastructure makes it difficult for call-takers and dispatchers to accurately pinpoint callers on mobile devices – and with more than 80% of emergency calls coming from mobile devices, first responders are losing critical time. Despite today's advanced location technologies, accurate location is still a huge issue in emergency response. In the US alone, the FCC has stated that 10,000 lives are lost each year because of location problems with legacy 911 solutions. Globally, the impact of legacy location services is significantly higher.

To keep Android users safer, Google developed Android ELS and makes it free to public safety. ELS will work on any device that has Google Play Services running on Android OS 4.0 and up. ELS technology securely and automatically shares the caller's location with emergency dispatchers when ELS has been activated in the caller's region. This information is only produced when an emergency call Is made to an authorized and approved emergency communications center.

Google and Carbyne participated in a four-week pilot program in Mexico, where Carbyne's industry-leading engineering and operations teams resolved numerous technical issues along with their partners to provide a reliable and accurate location to emergency services agencies. Following this successful pilot, any authorized ECC in Mexico can receive ELS information from Carbyne by completing an application at https://carbyne911.com/get-els/

"In situations where every second counts, panic-stricken callers should not have to waste time trying to describe where they are, and dispatchers should not have to risk sending first responders and resources to the wrong location," said Amir Elichai, Founder and CEO of Carbyne. "We are proud to present our technology-forward vision to public safety worldwide and to work with Google in Mexico as the secure provider for this life-saving data. I am proud of the work done by our team during the pilot program and look forward to working with public safety agencies across the country to make a huge leap forward in improving emergency response. We are honored to work with Google to launch ELS in Mexico."

ECCs signing up to this service can connect to the Carbyne gateway for free:

Through approved CAD or call-taking providers who are operating in approved 911 agencies, or Via the free version of Carbyne's NG911 plugin c-Lite, if ELS is the only capability being used.

In the full version of c-Lite, for calls where Android ELS location is unavailable, c-Lite can provide a complimentary device-based location through Carbyne's integration with other widely available personal communications solutions. The full version of c-Lite can also deliver live, on-scene video from smartphones and municipal cameras, chat functionality and more. The full version of c-Lite was used with great success by State of Mexico during the pilot period.

"Carbyne's ability to solve the technology issues we faced with some of the carriers during the pilot gave me immense confidence that they were the right partner for this solution," stated Maestro Hugo de la Cuadra Mendoza, the Head of the C5 Command for the State of Mexico. "The combination of Android ELS and Carbyne's c-Lite product has been a huge leap forward for citizen safety in the State of Mexico, and I am glad to see Carbyne providing ELS to agencies nationwide."

Carbyne has received ISO27001 certification for data privacy, is compliant with GDPR for all deployments, and utilizes military-grade security protocols and advanced encryption methodologies to ensure that citizens' information is kept secure. In addition, their products are proactively supported by a 24/7/365 monitoring & support center.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers). Their Next-Generation 911, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for 911 worldwide, delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts. The Carbyne platform processes millions of calls each month for clients in the US, Latin America, Europe, the Middle East and Asia. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico and Europe, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com .

About Google

Google is a global technology leader focused on improving the ways people connect with information. Google's innovations in web search and advertising have made its website a top Internet property and its brand one of the most recognized in the world.

Google is a trademark of Google LLC. All other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated.

Carbyne Media Contact:

Justine Rosin

justine@headline.media

UK: +44(0)203-769-5656 | USA: +1-917-724-2176

SOURCE Carbyne

Related Links

https://carbyne911.com/

