Carbyne and Lilly Consulting Partner to Bring Mental Health Initiatives to Public Safety Practitioners

Dr. Lilly is the author of "Duty-Related Trauma Exposure in 911 Telecommunicators: Considering the Risk for Post-traumatic Stress" the groundbreaking 2012 study that helped build awareness of Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder (PTSD) in 9-1-1 telecommunicators. Since the publication of that study, Dr. Lilly has firmly established herself as one of the leading advocates for improved mental health support for 9-1-1 call-takers and dispatchers. She is also a licensed clinical psychologist and an associate professor at Northern Illinois University.

"As an innovator in public safety technology, it is important that Carbyne views the technological advances that we are bringing into Public Safety holistically," said Amir Elichai, Founder and CEO of Carbyne. "Change is inherently stressful, and Next Generation 911 is adding an important change to an environment that is already challenging for people. By working with one of the leading thinkers around mental health in public safety, we are reinforcing our commitment to building important relationships with our client agencies."

Carbyne's solutions have been proven to be highly effective in a number of global deployments, delivering rich, accurate, insightful data from any connected device to ECCs. Carbyne's platforms process millions of emergency calls each day for clients around the world, providing call-takers with industry-leading location, live video streaming from smartphones, municipal cameras and drones, voice failover and chat to 911 capabilities.

About Dr. Michelle Lilly

Dr. Lilly has published over 50 peer reviewed articles focused on trauma and stress-based disorders using her intensive training and expertise in survey research methodology. She has been invited to lead and co-lead trainings on stress management, PTSD, and wellness at state- and national-level conferences over the past decade, and via webinar. She co-developed an online stress-reduction program for the 9-1-1 industry with collaborators at the University of Washington which is now a free resource for the 9-1-1 community. She receives funding from the State of Illinois to provide the Saving Blue Lives Through Training on PTSD, Suicide, Resilience and Peer Support to law enforcement at no cost, a training that she developed and copyrighted.

Doctor Lilly holds a doctorate in Clinical Psychology and is a licensed clinical psychologist. She is an Associate Professor of Clinical Psychology at Northern Illinois University (NIU) and Co-Director of the Trauma Services Clinic at NIU. In addition, Dr. Lilly is the Owner of 9-1-1 Recovers, LLC, a telebehavioral health practice providing experience-based treatment for trauma and stress-related disorders (i.e., PTSD, depression, anxiety).

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling real-time emergency communication for citizens and Public Safety Answering Points (dispatch centers). Their Next-Generation 911, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure in the AWS cloud, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for 911. Delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, proactive, 24x7x365 support, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico and the United Kingdom, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.

SOURCE Carbyne

Related Links

https://carbyne911.com

