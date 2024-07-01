HEROINES OF 9-1-1 HONORED AT 911DER WOMAN OF THE YEAR AWARD CEREMONY AT THE 2024 NENA CONFERENCE

ORLANDO, Fla., July 1, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- At the 2024 National Emergency Number Association Conference (NENA), Carbyne, a global leader in public safety technology and 911der Woman Inc, celebrated the resilience, triumph, and unbreakable spirit of the exceptional women leading the charge in emergency response.

It was a night full of emotion and admiration as Carbyne and 911der Women, Inc. honored the unsung heroines who answer the call of duty every day.

Marie Carpenter, Traveling 9-1-1 Operations Manager from the Moetivations agency in Colorado, was crowned 911der Woman of the Year, a testament to her unwavering service and selfless dedication. Her colleagues recalled with admiration how Marie came out of her retirement in a time of need to help run a struggling PSAP. With over 25 years of experience, Marie helped the new agency director by implementing training standards, policies, and procedures. Most importantly, she supported and strengthened the team to continue servicing their community with the highest standards.

"This year's 911der Woman of the Year saved my PSAP," simply stated Josh Waters, Director of Montgomery County Joint Communications Center in Montgomery City, Missouri.

The evening also paid tribute to the remarkable achievements of Darlene Pankonie and Jamy Inglett, whose tireless efforts have left an indelible mark on the emergency communications landscape.

Pankonie, described by her colleagues as a staunch advocate for women in emergency response communications in Minnesota since 1994, plays an integral role in the local industry and has left an important impact empowering women leaders across the State.

Inglett has been credited with taking the morale in her Edmond, Oklahoma PSAP from an all-time low to a remarkably all-time high. All while continually meeting the team's goals.

"These women's stories of perseverance, leadership, and unwavering commitment to empowering others in our field are the essence of 911der women. I am grateful for the profound sense of unity and purpose the women in our community create," said Sara Weston, Founder and Executive Director of 911der Women Inc.

"At Carbyne, we stand in awe of the phenomenal women of 9-1-1 who go above and beyond every day. Their dedication, courage, and resilience in the face of emergencies saves lives and uplifts communities. These extraordinary women are not just responders; they are leaders, innovators, and inspirations for all. We are privileged to support and celebrate their unwavering commitment to excellence and public safety," said Deborah Szajngarten, Carbyne's Vice President of Marketing.

