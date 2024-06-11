CARBYNE APEX CLOUD-NATIVE CALL HANDLING WAS SELECTED BY TULAROSA BASIN DISPATCH AUTHORITY IN NEW MEXICO

NEW YORK, June 11, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, today announced it was awarded the contract to provide its APEX Emergency Call Handling Platform to the Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority in New Mexico.

The Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority will implement the full Carbyne APEX cloud-native call handling platform, which provides them with innovative features like AI-based real-time language translation and transcription, rich media capabilities like live video, accurate geolocation, and silent texting capabilities, and the ability to send live video and audio to field responders before they arrive on-scene.

"After a thorough evaluation process, we found Carbyne to be the ideal technology partner for our call center," said Hilton Chapman, Deputy Director of the Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority. "Carbyne's call handling platform allows us to receive all data in a platform. We don't need to buy separate point solutions for video or location; they are all available within the call-handling platform itself. This saves our telecommunicators a lot of time and allows them to focus on the needs of the caller versus the location of their technology."

"We recognized the Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority's need to streamline their technology and data management. It is an honor to introduce our Next Gen 911 technology to New Mexico with Tularosa Basin Dispatch Authority as the inaugural client in the state," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO.

Carbyne's APEX platform is designed to meet the evolving needs of modern emergency response systems. As a cloud-native solution, it automatically updates without significantly impacting operations, ensuring that emergency call centers have up-to-date technology. The APEX platform's ability to redirect calls to alternate PSAPs during evacuations and its support for remote work further bolster its resilience and adaptability in critical situations.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

SOURCE Carbyne