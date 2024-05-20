CARBYNE APPOINTS JOHN RUCKER AS CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER

NEW YORK, May 20, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, is pleased to announce the appointment of John Rucker as the company's new Chief Financial Officer (CFO). Rucker brings over 20 years of financial leadership experience, with a proven track record in driving financial strategy and growth in the technology sector.

John Rucker joins Carbyne with a wealth of experience in financial leadership roles at several high-growth companies. Most recently, he served as Arcadia's CFO, where he played a key role in driving financial strategy and growth. He has previously held CFO positions at Slice, General Assembly, and Rent the Runway. Throughout his career, Rucker has demonstrated a proven track record in working with growth-stage businesses, enhancing their financial operations, and supporting their expansion efforts.

"We are thrilled to welcome John Rucker to the Carbyne team," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "John's extensive experience and strategic vision are precisely what we need as we embark on our next growth phase. His financial acumen and leadership will help drive our mission to revolutionize emergency communication and public safety technology."

Rucker's appointment marks a significant milestone for Carbyne, aligning with the company's strategic vision of expanding its footprint and innovating its product offerings. His leadership will play a pivotal role in supporting Carbyne's commitment to delivering cutting-edge solutions that enhance public safety and streamline emergency response processes, further solidifying Carbyne's position as a global leader in public safety technology.

"I am excited to join Carbyne and work alongside such a talented and dedicated team," said John Rucker. "Carbyne's innovative approach to public safety technology is truly inspiring, and I look forward to contributing to the company's continued success and growth."

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

