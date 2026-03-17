Carbyne Chosen by Metropolitan Washington COG to Power Next-Generation 911 Across the National Capital Region

Carbyne named one of four approved vendors under MWCOG's regional contract for cloud-native 911 call handling.

NEW YORK, March 17, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, a global leader in cloud-native public safety technology, today announced it has been selected as one of only four approved vendors under the Metropolitan Washington Council of Governments' (COG) 911 Call Handling System. COG, which represents 24 local governments across the Washington, D.C. metropolitan area, leads collaborative planning on regional public safety and emergency communications. This initiative aims to modernize emergency communications across the National Capital Region with next-generation, cloud-based solutions.

The five-year Indefinite Delivery/Indefinite Quantity (IDIQ) contract, with two optional five-year renewals, serves as a cooperative purchasing vehicle, allowing 911 centers across Washington, D.C., Maryland, and Virginia to procure Carbyne's i3-compliant platform quickly and compliantly, without issuing separate bids.

"COG's selection is a strong endorsement of our cloud-native approach to public safety," said Amir Elichai, CEO at Carbyne. "It gives agencies throughout the capital region a more efficient path to modernization, replacing legacy systems with secure, interoperable, and resilient infrastructure purpose-made for next-gen 911."

Built on secure, government-grade cloud infrastructure, Carbyne's platform supports advanced capabilities such as real-time location sharing, live video, text-to-911, and AI-powered analytics. These innovations enable call takers and dispatchers to make faster, more informed decisions, strengthening situational awareness and coordination across multiple jurisdictions.

The COG award adds to a growing list of Carbyne partnerships with leading public safety agencies nationwide. The company's technology helps emergency communication centers increase resiliency, enhance cybersecurity, and reduce maintenance costs tied to legacy systems, all while delivering a better experience for the citizens they serve.

Through the COG designation, participating agencies gain pre-approved access to Carbyne's technology, streamlining procurement, strengthening regional interoperability, and accelerating the shift toward data-rich, cloud-based emergency response.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is setting a new standard for how the world responds to emergencies. Our cloud-native platform—built for speed, clarity, and action—uses AI to help emergency responders move faster, see more, and make confident decisions when lives are on the line. Carbyne connects responders with real-time data, live video, multilingual transcription and translation, and intelligent tools that streamline complex workflows and enhance coordination. Deployed across dozens of jurisdictions, integrated with leading public safety systems, and trusted to process over 250 million data points annually with 99.999% inbound 911 call handling uptime in the U.S., Carbyne delivers resilience at scale. With global reach and an unrelenting focus on impact, we help communities stay safer, better prepared, and more connected—because every second matters, and every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne.com.

Media Contact

Montner Tech PR & KAMIR

[email protected]

(203) 226-9290

SOURCE Carbyne