Carbyne Honored to Receive 2024 "Impact 100 Award"

NEW YORK, March 8, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a leading innovator in emergency response technology and services, is proud to announce it is a recipient of the 2024 " Impact 100 Award - Growth Edition ," which recognizes the Top 100 Most Impactful U.S. Growth Companies.

Impact 100 is the leading movement recognizing the world of impact-driven organizations and careers. A panel of six business leaders and editors of Hyer chose Carbyne from a pool of more than 1,800 applicants because of its dedication to redefining emergency response and connecting communities.

"We chose Carbyne to receive this award because we were very impressed with their commitment to having a positive impact in the world through their technology and their concern for the people who use it and benefit from it," said Maria Martino, Content Lead with Hyer. "Carbyne's growth is premised on the belief that both the technology and the people of 9-1-1 need greater support and better tools."

"From our first day, we've been driven by a single goal: to modernize 9-1-1 call center technology so that people can quickly receive the right help when they need it most," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne's CEO. "I'm proud to say we've done more than just participate in the industry; we've set the momentum for its future. By integrating rich media capabilities, cloud-based solutions, AI, and real-time data analytics, we've transformed how emergency services respond to crises by providing technologies that bring tremendous efficiency to the people that answer emergency calls hundreds of times every day."

"At Carbyne, we see our work as more than just a job—it's a calling to serve people and communities," said Janice Schwartz, EVP of People for Carbyne. "From celebrating National Public Safety Telecommunicators Week to supporting the people of 9-1-1 through groups such as NENA and 911der Woman, we're working to foster a culture of purpose and mutual support."

Carbyne's innovative solutions help over-stretched emergency call center staff handle more calls, reducing response times and improving the accuracy of the response. For more information about Carbyne and its impactful solutions, please visit carbyne.com .

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at carbyne.com .

