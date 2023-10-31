Carbyne Launches Advisory Board with Accomplished Public Safety Professionals

News provided by

Carbyne

31 Oct, 2023, 09:00 ET

Public Safety Advisory Board expands Carbyne's expertise in public safety communications

NEW YORK, Oct. 31, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications solutions, launched its new Public Safety Advisory Board today, adding expertise to guide the company through its next growth stage.

Carbyne's Public Safety Advisory Board adds extensive experience across the public safety spectrum. From law enforcement and call center administration to municipal management and IT operations, the new board brings more expertise to guide Carbyne through the evolving technology and operational duties that support emergency services.

"With the expertise joining Carbyne's public safety advisory board, we're expanding our impact across the public sector to develop innovative technology solutions that resonate and add value to the communities they serve," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO. "Our commitment is to build products not just for but with the guidance and insights of those at the forefront of public safety."

Members of Carbyne's Public Safety Advisory Board include:

  • Dwayne Crawford, executive director of the National Organization of Black Law Enforcement Executives (NOBLE). Alongside leading this major public safety organization, Crawford has been recognized for his robust skill in navigating high level executive relations and steering strategic initiatives in public safety policy and best practices.

  • Christian Gulotta, retired New York Police Department captain and former executive officer of the NYPD Information Technology Bureau. He is founder and owner of TEN-4 Consulting that serves the 9-1-1 sector with recruitment, retention, and operation strategies.

  • Texas State Rep. Carl Sherman (District 109), former city councilor and mayor of Desoto, Tex. In 2016, he was appointed to the North Texas Tollway Authority (NTTA) board of directors. The Dallas Urban League recognized Sherman as one of the Most Promising Leaders of the 21st Century.

  • Jillian Snider,  M.P.A., M.A, retired New York Police Department officer and policy director of the Criminal Justice and Civil Liberties at the R Street Institute. Snider also lectures at the John Jay College of Criminal Justice in New York City.

  • Kimberly Tuner, MPA, ENP, CMCP, retired 9-1-1 communications administrator from San Bernardino County (Calif.) and former police officer in Inglewood, Calif. Turner currently is a consultant and trainer for 911 centers and administrators through her own company, Kim Turner, LLC.

"Applying technology solutions to emergency communications requires more than technical knowledge," Gulotta said. "It requires an intimate understanding of the way people communicate and how technology can improve those interactions. Building out its knowledge base, Carbyne is developing solutions that help emergency call centers protect the safety of the public and responding personnel by advancing communications and situational awareness."

Crawford said adding a Public Safety Advisory Board at this stage in Carbyne's growth will be a boon to product development and innovation.

"Carbyne has positioned itself at the forefront of public safety communications. The expertise this board brings will enable the company to deepen its knowledge about those sectors serving the public to develop solutions that keep it on the leading edge for communications and monitoring technologies," Crawford said.

"AI-powered technologies give agencies tools that are revolutionizing how they can monitor and respond to both emergency and non-emergency situations," Snider said. "Leveraging technology for more eyes and ears on a situation, whether it be for highway management or a neighborhood disturbance, improves both the safety for public servants and the collaboration between all involved in those responses."

Turner, whose career spanned multiple spheres of emergency response, said the opportunities that cloud-based communications and AI are creating make this an interesting time for the public sector.

"For decades, 9-1-1 centers have operated in a world that has outpaced their technological capabilities," Turner said. "Those agencies today face demands that, at times, stress and overstretch their staff and networks. With the right tools, AI-driven solutions can alleviate that stress and expand their staff's capabilities to deliver effective service that communities need."

"The ability of local, county, and state agencies to deliver relevant and vital services to residents depends on a system that is modern and scaled appropriately for the staff delivering those services. With Carbyne at the forefront of technology solutions, we have opportunities now to reimagine how these agencies operate safely and effectively in the 21st century," Sherman said.

Carbyne launched in 2015 with a vision to empower emergency communications centers with the same technology tools commercial businesses use, like geolocation capabilities to locate callers. Today, with its APEX cloud-native mission-critical call management solutions and Universe over-the-top cloud native solution, Carbyne enables 9-1-1, EOCs, fusion, and real time crime centers to use rich data like video, GPS, chat, text, audible language translation, and call triage to assess situations and improve response times.

Carbyne products serve over 400 million people worldwide.

"We live in a rapidly changing world where data and communications evolve constantly,"said Karima Holmes, Vice President of Public Safety for Carbyne. "As a technology company, we have the ability to harness these advancements in ways that make them accessible for  local, state, regional and federal governments and authorities to use.

"With the expertise of the members on our public safety advisory board, Carbyne will continue to respond to the needs of our customers and their communities with the right technology, because every person counts when responding to calls for help," she said.

About Carbyne
Carbyne, headquartered in New York, is a leading global provider of cloud-native emergency communications center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency communication centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at carbyne.com

SOURCE Carbyne

Also from this source

Carbyne's AI-Powered Tech Enhances 9-1-1 Emergency Response in Provo, Orem and Lindon, Utah

Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications solutions, today announced that Metro Emergency Communications in Provo,...
CARBYNE NAMED CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS CHAMPION BY INDUSTRY ALLIANCE, FEDERAL AGENCY

CARBYNE NAMED CYBERSECURITY AWARENESS CHAMPION BY INDUSTRY ALLIANCE, FEDERAL AGENCY

Carbyne, the global leader in cloud-native emergency call management, has been recognized as a Cybersecurity Awareness Month Champion by the National ...
More Releases From This Source

Explore

Image1

Computer & Electronics

Image1

Telecommunications Industry

Image1

Personnel Announcements

News Releases in Similar Topics

PRN Top Stories Newsletters

Sign up to get PRN’s top stories and curated news delivered to your inbox weekly!

Thank you for subscribing!

By signing up you agree to receive content from us.
Our newsletters contain tracking pixels to help us deliver unique content based on each subscriber's engagement and interests. For more information on how we will use your data to ensure we send you relevant content please visit our PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. You can withdraw your consent at any time in the footer of every email you'll receive. Mit Ihrer Anmeldung erklären Sie sich damit einverstanden, Inhalte von uns zu erhalten.
Unsere Newsletter enthalten Zählpixel, die die Lieferung einzigartiger Inhalte in Bezug auf das Abonnement und die Interessen der einzelnen Abonnenten ermöglichen. Weitere Informationen über die Verwendung Ihrer Daten im Hinblick auf die Zusendung von relevanten Inhalten, finden Sie in unserer PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Ihre Zustimmung können Sie jederzeit in der Fußzeile jeder erhaltenen E-Mail widerrufen. En vous inscrivant à la newsletter, vous consentez à la réception de contenus de notre part.
Notre newsletter contient des pixels espions nous permettant la fourniture à chaque abonné, d’un contenu unique en lien avec ses souscriptions et intérêts. Pour de plus amples informations sur l’utilisation faite de vos données en vue de l’envoi des contenus concernés, nous vous invitons à consulter la politique de confidentialité disponible à partir du lien suivant PRN Consumer Newsletter Privacy Notice. Vous pouvez à tout moment revenir sur votre consentement par le biais des informations situées au bas de chaque e-mail reçu. Регистрирайки се, Вие се съгласявате да получавате информационно съдържание от нас. Нашите бюлетини съдържат проследяващи пиксели, които ни помагат да предоставяме уникално съдържание въз основа на ангажираността и интересите на всеки абонат. За повече информация относно начина, по който ще използваме Вашите данни, за да гарантираме, че Ви изпращаме подходящо съдържание, моля, направете справка с нашето Уведомление за поверителност на потребителския бюлетин на PRN. Можете да оттеглите съгласието си по всяко време в долния колонтитул на всеки от имейлите, които ще получите.