Carbyne Met Rigorous Industry Security Standards with SOC 2 and HIPAA/HITECH Audit Completion

NEW YORK, April 5, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , the leading provider of public safety communications, has achieved SOC 2 Type II + HIPAA/HITECH certifications, validating its commitment to security and privacy. The achievement demonstrates Carbyne's dedication to protecting sensitive data and delivering high-quality services to its customers.

To attain the certification, Carbyne underwent a comprehensive audit by an independent third-party auditor, A-LIGN, examining their security policies, procedures, and controls to ensure they met the rigorous standards set by the American Institute of Certified Public Accountants (AICPA) and the Department of Health and Human Services (HHS).

"As a Security leader, my top priority is to ensure the confidentiality, integrity, and availability of our data and systems while also meeting regulatory requirements and customer expectations," said Paresh Patel, Chief Information Security Officer for Carbyne. "Compliance with SOC 2, Type II + HIPAA/HITECH standards is not just a box-ticking exercise, but a critical component of our risk management strategy. By adhering to these rigorous frameworks, we can identify and mitigate security and privacy risks and build trust with our customers and partners."

The purpose of SOC 2 (System and Organization Controls 2) is to evaluate the data security and processing integrity controls of technology service companies in accordance with AICPA standards. The reports generated from SOC 2 examinations aim to serve a wide range of users, particularly those in industries with strict regulations, such as legal and healthcare. The reports provide a detailed understanding of a service organization's internal controls regarding security, availability, process integrity, confidentiality, and privacy. The Type II report assesses the management's description of the service organization's system and the effectiveness of the control's design and operation.

The primary objective of the HITECH Act was to encourage and increase the usage of health information technology, particularly electronic health records (EHRs), among healthcare providers. Furthermore, the act eliminated any loopholes present in HIPAA by implementing more stringent language. This ensured that HIPAA-covered entities' business associates also adhered to HIPAA Rules and alerted impacted individuals when there was a breach of health information.

Patel added, "Mission-critical agencies need to select very carefully who they're doing business with to deliver mission-critical communication capabilities"

