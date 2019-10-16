Carbyne Moves Corporate Headquarters to New York to Better Support Rapid Growth in US and Latin American Markets

"This marks a significant milestone for Carbyne," said Amir Elichai, CEO and Founder of Carbyne. "Moving headquarters to the US will allow us to be fully immersed in our fastest growing markets and foster closer cooperation with key partners in the US and Latin America. Over the last 12 months, we have had explosive growth in the US and Mexico. Carbyne is integrating our advanced, NG911-AE technology into more and more dispatch and call centers to help first responders save more lives. The time for next generation technology in 911 has come, and by working closely with our partners we are driving change that will benefit millions around the globe."

At the centerpiece of the move, Mr. Elichai has moved from Tel Aviv to New York City to be more available to partners and clients. Over the last 18 months, Carbyne has significantly bolstered its US team with key hires in company leadership, marketing, sales and support – all with significant experience in the emergency services industry. While Carbyne's new headquarters will be located in New York City, the company's Research and Development arm will remain in Israel.

Carbyne's ecosystem supports over 3 million emergency calls per month, providing safety to over 150 million citizens globally. Their future-forward approach to emergency communications is saving thousands of lives each year.

To discuss partnering opportunities with Carbyne, or to arrange to speak with Mr. Elichai directly, please reach out to Dana Cohen at danac@carbyne911.com.

About Carbyne

Carbyne is a global leader in public safety technology, enabling emergency communication for citizens and Emergency Communications Centers (ECCs). Their Next-Generation 911, cloud-native incident response system sits on a global infrastructure in the AWS cloud, supported by a powerful ecosystem. Carbyne is the only Cisco Solution Partner approved for 911. Delivering advanced IP-enabled communication features, proactive, 24x7x365 support, AI-enriched response functionalities, IoT-enabled capabilities and state-of-the-art caller solutions, Carbyne is delivering the future of public safety and first response, today.

Founded in 2014, Carbyne is led by a team of entrepreneurs and technological experts. The company has offices in Tel Aviv, Mexico and Europe, with headquarters in New York City. For more information, visit carbyne911.com.

