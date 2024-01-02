Carbyne Names Industry Veteran Chris Hill Chief Operating Officer

News provided by

Carbyne

02 Jan, 2024, 09:00 ET

NEW YORK, Jan. 2, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the technological leader in emergency response call management solutions, is pleased to announce the appointment of Chris Hill as Chief Operating Officer (COO). With more than 25 years of experience building and scaling B-2-B and B-2-G businesses across all functional areas, Mr. Hill brings a wealth of expertise to lead the Company's operational initiatives.

As COO, Mr. Hill will play a pivotal role in helping Carbyne scale up business growth, enhance operational efficiency, and continue to provide exceptional customer experiences. His two years as a member of Carbyne's Advisory Board helped him develop a deep understanding of Carbyne's culture and technology.

"Chris is a proven leader with a deep understanding of the complexities of selling into governmental organizations," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO. "He joins Carbyne as the Company has gained tremendous momentum within the industry. Chris is the ideal leader to help us efficiently scale our business and protect the customer-centric culture that makes us stand out in the market."

Mr. Hill enthusiastically echoed these expectations, "I am excited to join Carbyne, a company that brought innovation to the emergency response industry at a time when it desperately needed modernization. I look forward to working as part of the talented Carbyne team to focus on efficiently scaling operations and providing the best possible experiences for our customers."

Prior to joining Carbyne, Mr. Hill held the post of Chief Commercial Officer for Synchronoss Technologies, where he led all customer-facing organizations and operations. He was responsible for developing the strategy and executing a multi-year plan to focus the company on revenue growth and delivering positive operating income. Prior to Synchronoss, Mr. Hill was the President of Tsunami AR/VR, a leader in applied enterprise virtual and augmented reality software and solutions. He also spent 16 years with AT&T, where he last served as the Senior Vice President of Advanced Solutions, a new business unit he founded and grew to more than $1B in annual sales during his tenure. He is a graduate of the University of Virginia with a BA in Economics and completed the General Management Program at Harvard Business School.

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com.

SOURCE Carbyne

News Releases in Similar Topics

