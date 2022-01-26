Carbyne, Public Safety Technology Innovator, Announces Expansion of its Mission-Critical SaaS Technology Solutions into New Verticals

"We've identified multiple gaps that traditional contact center platforms don't cover. We're excited to bring our ultra-reliable offerings, which enhance emergency contact center operations without the end user needing to download an app, to new verticals. We will help businesses capture efficiencies and better serve their users. The world is moving quickly, and companies need to keep up," says Amir Elichai, Founder & CEO of Carbyne. "For example, after connecting with your insurance company following a car accident, your insurance company will now have the ability to quickly collect critical information such as your location, videos, images from the scene, and more - all without an app. Your insurance company can then store and record this data and activate real time-sharing capabilities with a click of a button, to easily send rich data to 3rd party claims or legal entities that need this information. All this saves you and your insurance company time, money and improves the accuracy in which incidents are handled. " Amir added.

"We've seen our technology work for insurance companies, corporate security companies and remote assistance companies who are benefiting from Carbyne technologies without changing their existing infrastructure. The results are mind-blowing. Reducing insurance fraud by 50% translates into millions of dollars in savings," Amir Added. To read more about Carbyne Enterprise (B2B) visit: https://carbyne.com/industries/enterprise-b2b/

Carbyne's expansion comes at a pivotal moment for the company. In the last 12 months, the company grew its headcount by 200% and achieved 300% year-over-year revenue growth. The company signed more than 50 clients last year. In recent months, the company announced a partnership with Global Medical Response, the largest Emergency Management Services provider in the US, and was awarded a DHS grant together with CentralSquare Technologies. These developments, coupled with the adoption of Carbyne solutions by the most sophisticated emergency operations globally, illustrate the meteoric rise of the company.

Carbyne's growth is being celebrated with a new domain (www.carbyne.com), website and logo which align with its mission – to effectively connect the dots between citizens, emergency responders, and enterprises all in one platform. The three dotted logo symbolizes this vision, with each circle representing one of these groups.

The simplicity of the design reflects Carbyne's ease of use – Carbyne doesn't require an app or installation for citizens and provides an incredibly user-friendly experience for call takers. Carbyne's Universe over-the-top solution can be deployed in under an hour, without changing the way in which citizens initiate contact with public safety agencies and enterprises.

A big part of the complexity we solve is delivering advanced capabilities while maintaining 100% uptime. While powerful applications like Facebook and WhatsApp can afford to be down momentarily, our solutions, which are used to manage emergencies, cannot. Our infrastructure allows us to support the most advanced technologies in the world that are critical for emergency response and cannot be delivered over legacy infrastructure. Carbyne has partnered with tech giants including Google, Amazon, and Microsoft to deliver a unique ecosystem of solutions while integrating advanced capabilities based on artificial intelligence and natural language processing. With these capabilities we deliver on our promise of maximizing efficiency and minimizing response times. To learn more about Carbyne, please visit our new website www.carbyne.com .

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is the global leader in mission-critical contact center technologies. Today, Carbyne is the largest rich-data provider for mission critical centers, delivering over 250M data points per year all in a unified platform. Our contact center technologies enable emergency contact centers and selected enterprises to connect with callers or any connected devices via highly secure communication channels without downloading a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts.

