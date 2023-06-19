Carbyne Selects NWN Carousel's Experience Management Platform For Emergency Call Center Integration with NG911 Cloud-Native Call Handling Services

NEW YORK, June 19, 2023 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne, the leading provider of cloud-native public safety communications, is thrilled to announce a new partnership with NWN Carousel, the leading cloud communications service provider, to integrate Carbyne's NG911 Cloud Native Call Handling solutions into NWN Carousel's resale portfolio. This collaboration marks a significant step towards modernizing the 9-1-1 system through advanced technology, ushering in an era of enhanced public safety through advanced integration with NWN Carousel's Experience Management Platform (EMP) services.

Carbyne's NG911 solutions leverage cloud-native technology to streamline emergency communications, provide real-time data, and enhance the overall effectiveness of the emergency response. The combination of Carbyne's state-of-the-art cloud-native technology with NWN Carousel's EMP services will revolutionize the way emergency services communicate, making the process faster, more reliable, and more efficient than ever before.

NWN Carousel's Experience Management Platform (EMP) unifies the people, processes, and technology required to operate, optimize, and transform cloud, and on-prem, ecosystems. EMP provides a range of features and capabilities to help manage and support public safety, including:

  • A unified view of all systems and devices
  • Monitoring and management of devices and systems and user experience
  • Support for a range of Unified Communications and Collaboration tools to help employees stay connected
  • Security and compliance features to ensure that all access to company resources is secure
  • Integration with popular cloud-based productivity and collaboration platforms, including NG911 Cloud Native Call Handling solutions
  • Enhanced analytics capabilities, allowing organizations to gain insights into their IT systems

"Carbyne's NG911 integration with our EMP services portfolio is a strategic enhancement for NWN Carousel and a significant advancement for the wider public safety industry," said Mark Moretti for NWN Carousel. "This partnership empowers us to enhance how 9-1-1 services operate, increasing their capacity to handle emergencies and ultimately save lives. It not only strengthens and diversifies our product portfolio but also enables us to play a pivotal role in modernizing public safety through technology innovation."

One of the key technologies powering this partnership is Carbyne's APEX, an NG911 cloud-native call-handling solution that provides call-takers with the tools to manage and prioritize emergency calls effectively. By integrating real-time data, video, chat, language detection, translation, and more into a single intuitive interface, APEX call handling streamlines information gathering and dispatching resources, drastically reducing emergency response times.

For organizations with legacy call management, Carbyne Universe is a rich media overlay solution that provides a holistic, immersive view of an incident. Carbyne Universe collects and integrates rich media from various sources, including IoT devices, smartphones, and other digital platforms, presenting it in a unified interface. This technology allows first responders to have a clearer understanding of an emergency, enabling a more effective response.

"This partnership with NWN Carousel reinforces our shared commitment to innovation and public safety," said Amir Elichai, Carbyne CEO. "Together, we're bringing emergency call handling into the 21st century, providing a faster, more reliable service that will undoubtedly save lives."

About Carbyne:

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at www.carbyne.com

