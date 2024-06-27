CARBYNE TO PROVIDE BRIDGE DESK INTEGRATED COMMAND AND CONTROL SYSTEM TO ITS APEX AND UNIVERSE CUSTOMER BASE AT NO ADDITIONAL COST

'Bridge-Desk' Essentials Package Provides Real-Time 9-1-1 Call Data, Weather, Geofencing, and Notification Capabilities for Incident Management

NEW YORK, June 27, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, announced that it is making its 'Bridge-Desk' Command and Control System available to all APEX and Universe customers. 'Bridge-Desk' is designed to collect and display real-time alerts and data, enhancing situational awareness for PSAP leaders and telecommunicators. 'Bridge-Desk' facilitates seamless collaboration among multiple crucial entities, resulting in more efficient emergency responses.

'Bridge-Desk' is available in two versions: Essentials and Premium. 'Bridge-Desk' Essentials, which existing APEX and Universe customers can receive at no additional cost, provides PSAPs with a robust set of capabilities, including:

Visualization of incoming 9-1-1, 3-1-1, and admin line calls,

Geofenced insights, such as incidents near major events

Weather data, including radar, flood warnings, and hurricane tracking

Notifications with additional incident details

'Bridge-Desk' provides a comprehensive view of crucial data—all on a single screen with one single sign-in. This allows PSAP staff to visualize the location of first responders, monitor weather events, analyze call metrics, and access critical information related to 9-1-1 calls and emergency assets without the need to manage multiple screens or interfaces.

"Bridge Desk has the potential to be a significant benefit for our 911 center, especially during special events," said D.T. Donaldson, Director of the Multi-Agency Communications Center (MACC911) in Grant County, WA. "With Grant County's population of over 100,000 residents and more than 500,000 visitors annually, it could provide a comprehensive view of all incoming calls and real-time data within a geo-fenced area, allowing us to respond more effectively and keep the public safe. Furthermore, integrating notification capabilities ensures that all relevant parties are promptly informed, improving communication and operational coordination during critical moments."

"PSAPs face enormous pressure to respond quickly and efficiently to emergency situations, often hindered by having to monitor multiple independent sources. 'Bridge-Desk' consolidates all information into a single platform, streamlining processes and enhancing efficiency. This tool exemplifies our commitment to adding value to our customers, and 'Bridge-Desk' is a great example. I'm excited about its positive impact boosting our partners' operations for the benefit of the communities," said Alex Dizengof, Carbyne Founder and Chief Technology Officer.

For PSAPs seeking more advanced functionality, 'Bridge-Desk' Premium offers:

Tracking of emergency response vehicles, snowplows, and other assets

Third-party integrations like traffic cameras and drones

Intelligent alerting based on predictive analytics

Automated notifications to accelerate emergency response

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

