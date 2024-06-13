CARBYNE'S APEX APPROVED AS PART OF AT&T'S CalOES CERTIFICATION

All California Agencies Can Now Purchase Carbyne APEX Platform Through AT&T

NEW YORK, June 13, 2024 /PRNewswire/ -- Carbyne , a global leader in public safety technology, is proud to announce that its cutting-edge APEX platform has been approved as part of the AT&T California Governor's Office of Emergency Services (CalOES) certification. This milestone ensures that Carbyne's APEX is now available on the AT&T CalOES contract, bringing next-generation 9-1-1 services to California's emergency response network.

Carbyne's APEX platform is renowned for its advanced features that enhance the efficiency and effectiveness of emergency response. The platform offers live video, silent chat, and real-time location services, providing first responders with critical information to make faster, more informed decisions during emergencies.

"AT&T's successful completion of the CalOES certification for Carbyne's APEX platform means that our state-of-the-art call handling solutions are now certified and part of the AT&T CalOES contract," said Amir Elichai, CEO of Carbyne. "This approval marks a significant step in our mission to bring best-in-class cloud-native call-handling solutions to the state of California."

"Integrating Carbyne cloud-native technology offers numerous benefits, including enhanced agility, redundancy, and security," said Matt Walsh, AVP - FirstNet and NextGen 9-1-1 Products, AT&T. "By leveraging cloud-native solutions, we can ensure faster release cycles, superior customer experiences, and more efficient management of emergency response systems. This will ultimately improve public safety and emergency response effectiveness across the state."

With this certification, Carbyne and AT&T will collaborate to deliver unparalleled emergency communication solutions, ensuring that communities across California have access to state-of-the-art 911 services. The inclusion of Carbyne's APEX on the AT&T CalOES contract underscores the platform's reliability, innovation, and commitment to enhancing public safety.

About Carbyne

Carbyne (Headquartered in New York, NY) is a leading global provider of cloud-native mission-critical contact center solutions. Carbyne is one of the largest rich-data providers for emergency response centers, delivering over 250M data points per year, all in a unified platform. Our technologies enable emergency contact centers and select enterprises to connect with callers as well as connected devices via highly secure communication channels without needing to download a consumer app. With a mission to redefine emergency collaboration and connect the dots between people, enterprises, and governments, Carbyne provides a unified cloud-native solution that provides live, actionable data that can lead to more efficient and transparent operations and ultimately save lives. With Carbyne, every person counts. Learn more at Carbyne

SOURCE Carbyne