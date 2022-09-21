CARD Continues International Outreach

LIBBY, Mont., Sept. 21, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Dr. Brad Black, Senior Medical and Research Advisor for the Center for Asbestos Related Disease in Libby, Montana continues the organization's outreach efforts on the international stage this month through presentations at two international conferences. On September 17, he will be discussing Medical Advancements in Diagnosing and Treating Mesothelioma and Other Asbestos Related Diseases at the 17th Annual International Asbestos Awareness and Prevention Virtual Conference. The Asbestos Disease Awareness Organization (ADAO) is a leading force for education and advocacy on behalf of those with asbestos related disease around the world. U.S. Senator Steve Daines, in a letter to ADAO dated September 16, commended Dr. Black for his work ensuring that affected Montanans have the resources and help they need to continue to advocate for their communities.

Dr. Black is Senior Medical and Research Advisor for CARD. He retired from his position as CEO and Medical Director in May of 2021, but he continues to be a leading advocate for healthcare, treatment, and research to benefit those impacted by Libby amphibole asbestos.

During the 43rd International Conference on Screening for Lung Cancer, being held at Mount Sinai in New York, Dr. Black will make another short presentation about the importance of lung cancer screening in populations with combined smoking and asbestos exposure risk. The International Early Lung Cancer Action Program (I-ELCAP) is an international collaborative group consisting of experts on lung cancer and related issues from around the world. They pool data and conduct research to improve early lung cancer detection protocols, aiming to save lives through early diagnosis and treatment.

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease, in addition to ongoing education and outreach, provides free asbestos health screening to those potentially exposed to asbestos in Lincoln County, Montana who meet grant qualifications. For more information, please call (406) 293-9274 or visit the website at libbyasbestos.org.

About CARD:

The Center for Asbestos Related Disease (CARD) has emerged as a national center of excellence in addressing healthcare issues associated with Libby Amphibole (previously called tremolite) asbestos. The CARD Clinic evolved in response to raised awareness of widespread asbestos exposure in the Libby area that surfaced in 1999. After the ATSDR (Agency for Toxic Substances and Disease Registry) screenings during 2000 and 2001 identified the high number of lung abnormalities, it became apparent to the community that long-term pulmonary care needed to be established in Libby.

