Card My Yard earns dual honors as a Top Low-Cost Franchise for 2026 by Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur

Celebration-focused brand recognized by industry leaders for its highly accessible startup investment,

strong owner satisfaction and flexible, community-driven business model

AUSTIN, Texas, April 16, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Card My Yard , the premier yard greeting franchise known for helping families and communities celebrate life's milestones, has been recognized as a top low-cost franchise opportunity by two of the industry's most respected authorities. The brand has been named by Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2026 and by Entrepreneur as one of 2026's Top Franchises for Less Than $50K .

Card My Yard has been named by Franchise Business Review (FBR) as one of the Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2026 and by Entrepreneur as one of 2026’s Top Franchises for Less Than $50K.

These recognitions highlight Card My Yard's position as an accessible path to business ownership, combining a modest startup investment around $10K with a proven, supported model.

Each award reflects a different measure of performance and strength. Entrepreneur's list, where Card My Yard ranks at No. 34, recognizes franchise brands with strong growth potential, brand visibility and financial accessibility. FBR's list is based entirely on independent survey data from franchise owners, evaluating key areas such as training, support and operations. The 2026 FBR Top Low-Cost honorees reported satisfaction scores 15–20% higher than the industry benchmark, reinforcing the strength of systems, support, and day-to-day owner experience.

Card My Yard, a Five Star Franchising home service brand, continues to stand out for its low initial investment, community-centric, home-based business model. Paired with structured training, marketing support and proven operational processes, its franchise owners start with a clear path to build local demand and scale at a pace that aligns with their lifestyle and goals.

"Card My Yard was built to give people a structured way to step into business ownership without unnecessary complexity or massive investment," said Josh Arnold, Brand President of Card My Yard. "To be recognized by both Entrepreneur and FBR reflects the strength of our model, and more importantly, the success and satisfaction of our owners."

This recognition follows continued momentum for Card My Yard. Earlier this year, the brand was named to FBR's lists of the Top 200 Franchises and Top Franchises for Women. The brand is especially appealing to individuals seeking a business that aligns with family priorities and community involvement. Owners play an active, visible role in their local markets — partnering with schools, organizations and families — while leveraging centralized support, logistics and tools to help them drive demand with lean operations and overhead.

To learn about spreading joy as a Card My Yard owner in your community, visit fivestarfranchising.com/card-my-yard .

View the full lists of these industry honors at franchisebusinessreview.com and entrepreneur.com .

For customer inquiries or to book a greeting, visit cardmyyard.com .

About Card My Yard

Card My Yard, a Five Star Franchising home service brand, is the premier celebratory yard greeting company with over 500 locally owned franchise locations across 46 states. The brand spreads joy nationwide helping families and communities celebrate milestones and events into moments they'll never forget. With a proprietary technology platform and simplified operations, Card My Yard delivers a seamless customer ordering experience, and the logistical support needed to empower leaders to build meaningful, community-centered businesses that align with their lifestyle and family priorities. The brand is consistently recognized as a top franchise opportunity, earning 2026 honors from both Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur's as a Top Low-Cost Franchise. To learn about how to spread more joy in your area, visit fivestarfranchising.com/card-my-yard . To book greetings or customer inquiries, visit cardmyyard.com .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis , the complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

SOURCE Five Star Franchising