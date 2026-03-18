Card My Yard named a Top Franchise for Women in 2026 by Franchise Business Review

Celebration-focused brand earns high marks from female franchise owners for its flexibility, purpose, and growing demand

AUSTIN, Texas, March 18, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Card My Yard, the premier yard greeting franchise known for spreading joy through personalized celebrations, has been named one of the Top Franchises for Women in 2026 by Franchise Business Review (FBR). The brand was previously recognized on FBR's Top 200 Franchises list for 2026, highlighting its continued growth and local owner satisfaction.

Card My Yard, part of the Five Star Franchising platform, has been named one of the Top Franchises for Women in 2026 by Franchise Business Review (FBR).

The Top Franchises for Women list is based entirely on independent survey data from female franchise owners across the country. According to Franchise Business Review, 8,550 female franchise owners representing 320 franchise brands contributed to these rankings, making the list one of the most credible measures of franchise opportunity and experience for women.

"Card My Yard attracts people who genuinely love bringing joy and positivity to their communities," said Josh Arnold, brand president of Card My Yard. "Our owners are typically creative, energetic individuals who enjoy connecting with their neighbors and celebrating life's milestones. With comprehensive training, experienced leadership, and a flexible, home-based model, they can build a meaningful business while maintaining balance in their lives."

Card My Yard has been consistently recognized by FBR in recent years. In 2025, the brand was honored as one of the Top Franchises for Women, Top Low-Cost Franchises, Most Innovative Franchises and Top Franchises for Veterans, reflecting its commitment to making business ownership both accessible and supportive for a wide range of owners.

Founded in 2014, Card My Yard delivers and installs customizable yard greetings for birthdays, graduations and other major milestones, helping families and communities commemorate life's special moments in a joyful, memorable way. The brand has grown rapidly to more than 500 locations across the United States through a nimble, home-based franchise model that allows owners to build a business around their lifestyle while spreading good cheer in their local neighborhoods.

To view the complete FBR Top Franchises for Women list, visit franchisebusinessreview.com/lists/top-franchises-for-women.

For more information about Card My Yard, visit cardmyyard.com.

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

About Card My Yard

Founded in 2014 and headquartered in Austin, Texas, Card My Yard is the leader in the rapidly growing celebratory yard greetings industry, boasting over 500 locations across 46 states. Committed to spreading joy within communities and collaborating with local organizations to commemorate special occasions, Card My Yard is dedicated to making every moment memorable. Leveraging a purpose-built, proprietary technology platform, the company ensures a seamless customer ordering experience while empowering franchisees to efficiently manage their businesses. Card My Yard has been consistently recognized as a top franchise by Franchise Business Review, and in 2025 was ranked among Entrepreneur's Top Franchises Under $50k. To learn about franchising opportunities, click here. For further details, visit click here.

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across Five Star's brands, including Five Star Bath Solutions, Gotcha Covered, Bio-One, Mosquito Shield, 1-800-Packouts, and Card My Yard enjoy a robust support network and access to industry-leading tools such as ProNexis, the 24/7 sales support solution tailored for home service businesses, and Five Star Marketing Services, Five Star Franchising's elite marketing engine. Five Star Franchising's commitment to core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — ensures its brands are category leaders and empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and secure their financial destiny. Five Star Franchising is consistently recognized as one of the most successful companies in the industry. The company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com.

SOURCE Five Star Franchising