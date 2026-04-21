Three Five Star Franchising brands honored on Entrepreneur's Top Low Cost Franchises list

Card My Yard has been named one of the best franchise opportunities under $50,000, while Mosquito Shield and Gotcha Covered made the list of top franchises under $150,000

SPRINGVILLE, Utah, April 21, 2026 /PRNewswire/ -- Five Star Franchising , a rapidly growing platform of home service brands, is proud to announce that three of its franchise brands, Card My Yard , Mosquito Shield and Gotcha Covered , have been recognized on Entrepreneur's 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchises list. This marks the second consecutive year each of these brands has been featured on the respected list, highlighting their ongoing appeal as accessible and scalable business opportunities.

Three Five Star Franchising brands have been recognized on Entrepreneur’s 2026 Top Low-Cost Franchises list.

Card My Yard, a category leader in celebratory yard greetings, ranked No. 34 among the best franchise opportunities under $50,000. Both Mosquito Shield, an innovative pest control franchise, and Gotcha Covered, a premier custom window treatment provider, were recognized in the top franchises under $150,000 category. Mosquito Shield made the list at No. 37, while Gotcha Covered made No. 77.

"One of the strengths of our portfolio is the ability to offer franchise opportunities across a range of investment levels, including highly accessible entry points for new owners," said Scott Abbott, Co-founder and CEO of Five Star Franchising. "These Entrepreneur rankings reinforce that accessibility doesn't come at the expense of quality — each of these brands delivers a compelling model backed by the strength and support of the Five Star platform."

Entrepreneur's prestigious list, which is refreshed annually, evaluates franchise opportunities based on factors such as startup costs, growth potential, brand strength and overall value. These rankings serve as a trusted resource for potential operators seeking affordable entry points into franchising.

Five Star Franchising brands are consistent performers on low-cost franchise rankings, with Card My Yard recently placing among Franchise Business Review (FBR)'s Top Low-Cost Franchises of 2026. The brand was also recognized on FBR's lists of Top Franchises for Women and the Top 200 Franchises overall. Meanwhile, Mosquito Shield was honored earlier this year with a placement on the Entrepreneur 500® list.

To view the complete rankings for the Top Franchises Under $150k List, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-low-under150k-ranking . For the Top Franchises Under $50k List, visit https://www.entrepreneur.com/franchises/directory/top-low-under50k-ranking .

For more information about Five Star Franchising, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

About Card My Yard

Card My Yard, a Five Star Franchising home service brand, is the premier celebratory yard greeting company with over 500 locally owned franchise locations across 46 states. The brand spreads joy nationwide helping families and communities celebrate milestones and events into moments they'll never forget. With a proprietary technology platform and simplified operations, Card My Yard delivers a seamless customer ordering experience, and the logistical support needed to empower leaders to build meaningful, community-centered businesses that align with their lifestyle and family priorities. The brand is consistently recognized as a top franchise opportunity, earning 2026 honors from both Franchise Business Review and Entrepreneur's as a Top Low-Cost Franchise. To learn about how to spread more joy in your area, visit fivestarfranchising.com/card-my-yard . To book greetings or customer inquiries, visit cardmyyard.com .

About Mosquito Shield

Mosquito Shield is America's trusted provider of effective residential mosquito, tick and perimeter pest control service. Combining an innovative proprietary blend of natural oils and select control products with a responsive spraying schedule designed around real-time pest population analysis and weather conditions, Mosquito Shield delivers the best results in the industry to help customers in over 400 territories enjoy their outdoor spaces. Mosquito Shield, part of the Five Star Franchising platform of home service brands, was ranked the top pest control franchise in the U.S. by Entrepreneur in 2023, 2024 and 2025. For more information about Mosquito Shield, visit moshield.com . To learn about franchising opportunities, click here .

About Gotcha Covered

Gotcha Covered is the premier provider of custom window treatments in North America, offering solutions including blinds, draperies, shutters, smart home systems and much more. The company provides end-to-end consultation inspired by customer's needs and goals, and proudly celebrates 99% positive customer reviews. Franchising since 2009 and acquired by Five Star Franchising in 2021, Gotcha Covered is quickly growing across North America with more than 160 franchise locations. In 2024, Entrepreneur named Gotcha Covered to its highly competitive Franchise 500 list and recognized the company as one of the fastest-growing franchises in the U.S. and Canada. Gotcha Covered was named a Top Franchise, Top Low-Cost Franchise and Top Recession-Proof Franchise by Franchise Business Review in 2023. For more information, visit gotchacovered.com . To learn about franchising with Gotcha Covered, click here .

About Five Star Franchising

Five Star Franchising is an innovative, growing platform of home service brands with more than 1,700 total locations throughout North America. Franchise owners across its brands, including Bio-One, Card My Yard, Decorate With Lights, Five Star Bath Solutions, Five Star Flooring, Gotcha Covered, Mosquito Shield, and 1-800-Packouts leverage a robust support team and industry-leading tools to help their local businesses thrive. This includes ProNexis , the complete lead management support solution for home service brands, alongside exclusive access to Five Star's vendor network and in-house marketing services. Five Star Franchising's commitment to purpose and core values — Driven, Real, Innovative, Vital, and Enthusiastic (DRIVE) — empowers franchise owners to maximize profitable growth and achieve success while growing its brands into category leaders. The platform company has appeared on the prestigious Inc. 5000 list of fastest-growing companies in America five times total, ranking #780 in 2025. Five Star Franchising also ranks among the fastest-growing businesses in its home state, with positions on the MountainWest Capital Network Utah 100, the Utah Valley BusinessQ UV50 and the Utah Business Fast 50 lists. For more information, visit fivestarfranchising.com .

SOURCE Five Star Franchising